Tip-toeing through the baseball postseason
As we write this week, the summer baseball postseason is moving along. Congratulations to the Langdon 8U and 10U Little League teams, as they both won their respective league tournaments the weekend of July 18-19. Up next were the North Valley Babe Ruth and 19U Independent League tourney in Minto and Park River respectively on July 23, along with the 12U Little League Tournament in Langdon on July 25. Due to COVID-19 and other issues, the Babe Ruth Tournament was down to just three teams, with Langdon being the top seed followed by Grafton and Minto. The Langdon Eagles were trying to advance to the State Babe Ruth Tournament in Kindred for the fourth straight year. If they make it, that tourney will run July 31-Aug. 4.
The Langdon Red Sox are also the top seed in the District 5 19U Independent League Tournament held July 23-25, and they are trying to get to the State Tournament in Minot on Aug. 7-9. In a story that tells of the times we are living in, Larimore had to cancel out of the District tourney, due to their coach and a player either testing positive for or were in close contact with someone who had the coronavirus. Very sad news there, but all 10 Grafton players who tested positive recently are now healthy and cleared to play. It's crazy how these tournaments can change in a heartbeat these days, and we hope that everyone stays healthy to make it through the postseason. It seems like everyone involved is on pins and needles waiting for the next problem to happen, let's just pray that it doesn't.
Worley, Hill named to All-Academic Team
Let's throw out a big congratulations this week to Munich native Jordyn Worley and Langdon graduate Rachel Hill, who were recently named to the first team of the NJCAA Academic All-Americans. To receive this honor, Jordyn maintained a 4.0 grade point average through the entire 2019-20 school year. She was one of 20 Royals student athletes to make either the first, second or third teams. Jordyn's teammate, Steph Miller from Cando, also made the first team. Rachel made the the second All-American team, with a GPA of 3.8-3.99. Congrats to both ladies, as Worley has decided to attend UND and forgo her basketball career, while Hill will continue her collegiate volleyball career at Mayville State University.
Tournaments on the way at the Langdon Country Club
Let's wrap up this week by telling you the Langdon Country Club is still set to host two golf tournaments in the next week plus. The annual Miller Lite Tournament, which again is now open to men and women aged 21 and over, will run on July 25 with a shotgun start at 10:00 a.m. The club thanks Schwan Wholesale of Devils Lake for sponsoring the tourney. Also, on Aug. 1, the club will have their annual Glow Ball Tournament with pot luck appetizers followed by golf beginning just after dusk. This tournament is open to anyone of all ages. Both tournaments are a lot of fun, and we hope you can get out and enjoy them.
"See ya!" next week!
