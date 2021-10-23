Cardinals and other area teams are into their playoff runs
We start this week with another one of the most wonderful times of the year, with high school football playoffs heating up, and other fall sports that are just finishing or just about to start their postseason. Langdon-Edmore-Munich finished their football season with an 8-1 record, another banner year, and they host Oakes in the opening round of the Class B 11 Man Football Playoffs on Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. The Cards are hoping to go deep into the playoffs once again this year, as they are defending their three time state championships (Although it is called a different name this season, the times are mostly the same). It looks like it may be a little different for the Cards in this years postseason, as they are the second seed in the Northeast Region, so if they are fortunate enough to beat Oakes, they most likely would be on the road the rest of the way. That's different from the past three years, when the road to the Fargodome went through Langdon. At home or on the road, the Cardinals are hoping to play well and keep advancing.
Meanwhile the North Border Eagles are in the championship game of the North Dakota 6 Man Playoffs, where they will play Center-Stanton for the title on Oct. 23 in Minot. Cavalier, North Prairie and St. John have also reached the second round of the 9 Man Playoffs, and we wish them all the best of luck in trying to reach the quarterfinals.
Lady Cards finish regular season with three home matches
We are still not quite ready for the postseason for the girls volleyball, but the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals team has a nice end to their regular season schedule, with their last three matches at home in Langdon. The Lady Cards will host Grafton on Oct. 26, and Northern Cass, a team in the top 10 in the state, on Oct. 28. The last match is a Region 4 showdown with North Star on Nov. 1, which we also believe is also Senior Night for the Cardinals. As of this writing, Langdon-Edmore-Munich has a record of 29-2-1 so far this season, and hopefully you can get out and see them in action in person on any or all of the three dates above. The Region 4 Tournament will begin with play-in round matches on Nov. 5, with the tourney running Nov. 8-11 at the Devils Lake Sports Center.
Spanier takes over as new president of Langdon Hockey Boosters
We will close this week with some hockey talk. The ice is in at Dakota Spirit Arena, and practice for some levels of the Langdon Blades teams will begin in the week ahead. Dallas "Fuzz" Witzel has stepped down as president of the Langdon Hockey Boosters. Witzel served on the board for five years, with four as president, we thank for his time and efforts for promoting Langdon hockey. Jason Spanier was elected as the new president of the board, and he tells us that the first games of the the season will be the pee wees and mites both play on Nov. 13. Schedules for the Blades junior gold and girls hockey teams will be coming out in the near future. Make sure you check out their website at dakotaspiritarena.org for more updated information as it becomes available.
"See ya!" next week!
