Football Playoffs continue into the quarterfinals; North Border wins 6 Man State Title
As we go this week, the North Dakota High School Football Playoffs continue on Oct. 30. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals are now just two wins away from making a fifth straight appearance in the Dakota Bowl, which will be held at the Fargodome on Nov. 12. The Cards looked good in their opening round win over Oakes, but have a couple big hurdles to get over, starting with a quarterfinal game at Kindred on Oct. 30. It's crazy to think about, but outside of their Dakota Bowl appearances, this is the Cardinals first road playoff game since Nov. 4, 2017, when they won at Velva 20-0. Cavalier is also in the 9 Man quarterfinals, and they are hosting Surrey also on Oct. 30.
The North Dakota 6 Man Football Championship was held in Minot on Oct. 23, and congratulations to the North Border Eagles for winning the title over Center-Stanton. The very talented Eagles weren't even close to being challenged in any of their 6 Man games this year, and while it's been argued forever and a day about whether North Border should have stayed at 9 Man, it certainly wasn't the players fault one way or another. So with that said, we congratulate the Eagles on winning the title, and to senior Jaxen Johnson (Who pretty much has relatives in every corner of Cavalier County!) on winning the 6 Man Senior Athlete of the Year award. He and his teammates made the transition to 6 Man Football look easy, and hopefully have paved the way back to the Eagles going back to the 9 Man ranks next year, with improved numbers.
Senior Night for the Lady Cards on Nov. 1
With high school football beginning to wind down, North Dakota girls volleyball is now looking forward to its postseason. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals got their 30th match win of the season a couple of nights ago against Grafton, and after hosting top ranked Northern Cass on Oct. 28, now get ready for their annual showdown with North Star on Nov. 1 for what again will decide the Region 4 regular season title, and the top seed in the upcoming tournament, which will run at the Devils Lake Sports Center again this year from Nov. 8-11.
The North Star match will also be Senior Night for the Lady Cards, as Morgan Freije, Marlee Hetletved and Morgan Thielbar will be honored between the JV and varsity matches, along with their parents. All three girls have had fantastic careers for the Cardinals volleyball program, so hopefully you can get out support the players and watch what should be an intense match in person on Nov. 1.
Christianson takes All-State honors at State B Cross County Meet
Congratulations go out this week to Langdon junior Mason Christianson, who finished in the top 20 at the State B Cross Country Meet in Jamestown, held on Oct. 22. Mason ran a time of 17:20 for the 5K event, who was good for 17th place, which also gets him All-State honors in doing so. It's such a great feat to get that done, again way to go Mason and all of the area runners who completed their season last weekend.
North Dakota Deer Season starts Nov. 5
Before we leave we say good luck to all deer hunters for the opener at 12 Noon on Nov. 5. It doesn't look like we will have any snow to track the 30 pointers, but best of luck all the same and go get 'em!
"See ya!" next week!
