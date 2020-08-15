Cardinals football team ready to defend their 2-time titles
There's lots of good news this week that in-person schooling with begin at most area schools this week. For Langdon and most area schools, things will get going on Thursday. We hope the school year will last and there won't be a need to back to distance learning.
Activities are also set to get underway, and it all starts with high school football. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals, 2-time State Class A Football Champions, will begin defense of their title run at Northern Cass on Aug. 21. The Cardinals have 28 players out for this years team, and 17 out in junior high. Josh Krivarchka is once again heading up the program, and although the team suffered some losses to graduation, they are several kids back that have a lot of varsity experience and talent, led by returning All-Staters Simon and Grant Romfo. It should be another fantastic year for the Cards, and a reminder that their first home game is Aug. 28 against Hatton-Northwood. Going into the season it looks like the only thing that could stop the Cardinals would be COV-19.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cross County to begin their year Aug. 22
Also beginning is the North Dakota Cross Country season. Todd Hetler is back to coach the boys and girls teams, assisted this year by Kiara Bassigthwaite. Their are nine boys and five girls out for this years team in grades 7-12. The Cards and several area teams will begin their season Aug. 22 in Hillsboro.
Lady Cards volleyball to begin practice
With two fall sports starting competition, the North Dakota volleyball season will just begin practicing on Aug. 17. The State Champion Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals team will start on that day, with varsity practice at 8:30 a.m., and the junior high at 1 p.m. Rich Olson is back to coach the Lady Cards, once again assisted by Tami Flink and Alison Podhradsky. Jane Hart and Morgan Titus will again coach the junior high program.
The Cardinals do not begin their season until Sept. 3 at home versus Cavalier. And being there can be no in season volleyball tournaments this year, the Lady Cards have added six regular season matches to their schedule against some very competitive teams. It should be another fun year here as well.
Langdon Country Club league season done; Men's Night still going
We will leave you by saying the Tuesday Men's League at the Langdon Country Club has completed its regular season, and now will have eight teams moving to the playoffs which will begin on Aug. 18. Wednesday Womens League has also completed its season. But remember that Tuesday Mens Stag Nights at the club will continue well into October, which the kitchen and bar open. The possible last tournament of the season at the course was held Aug. 14, which was their annual String Tourney. If you want more information on possibly renting out the club or the course, call 701-256-5938.
Happy Harvesting, and "See ya!" next week!
