Lady Cards make appearance #22 at the State B Tourney
Let's begin this week by saying congratulations yet again to the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals volleyball team on making it to yet another State Class B Volleyball Tournament. It's simply beyond amazing what this program has done for the last nearly 30 years. Since 1993, which was their first time making it to state, the Cards have gone to state 22 times - almost doesn't seem right, like that must be a typo or something. It is legit, and it goes to show just how dominant the team has been. Here are some stats that will take awhile for you to get your head around.
Morgan Freije, who is an All-State senior for the Lady Cards, is now going to a State B Volleyball Tournament for a sixth straight year as a varsity player. That means Morgan has played at state in every year of her career since she was a seventh grader (!). That is simply incredible and a record that can most likely never be surpassed, only tied, unless sixth graders are allowed to move up to play.
One other stat that just boggles the mind is that Cardinals head coach Rich Olson has been running the program for the 26 years. Out of those 26, he has taken a team to state 19 times, which is a rate of 73 percent. Someone told me something very fitting the other day about Coach Olson - he is "the Bill Belichick of volleyball coaching". That certainly seems right, but I've said it before here and will say it again, there is no one more dedicated to coaching and to his program than Rich Olson. Of course, there has been tremendous talent coming up through the years, and a combination of great coaching and great talent has come together into the best and most respected volleyball programs in North Dakota history. Really, it's one of the most respected programs in any sport. Out of the 22 years at state, the worst the Lady Cards have finished is sixth place, which happened just once. So, the Cardinals not only have gotten to the Big Dance but have made a lot of noise once they have gotten to the Show. We congratulate the team on another very successful year and will recap how they did next week.
Games getting underway at Dakota Spirit Arena; Boys Basketball practice starts Nov. 29
As we get deeper in November, more activity will be coming out of Dakota Spirit Arena. The Langdon Blades hockey program has been practicing the last couple of weeks at all levels, and games are starting to begin for the lower divisions. For both the high school girls and junior gold squads, games will not be starting until towards the middle of December when both teams leagues normally start, and there will be a few changes this season.
For junior gold, the league will be basically the same as last year with the same teams playing. Their first game is scheduled for Dec. 17 at Fargo then Dec. 18 at the Grand Forks Stallions. For the girls, things have changed as Fargo, Grand Forks and a couple of other teams have formed their own league this year, meaning that the Langdon girls and Northwood are the only teams in the eastern half of the state. The girls first game is Dec. 5 at Northwood.
The last shoe to drop so to speak for winter sports is boys basketball, which will have its first practice on Nov. 29. Tanner Groth will be coaching Langdon-Edmore-Munich this year, taking over for Andy Haaven. He will be assisted by Tim Polansky. We will have more information on this and other winter activities next week.
Oh, do I have a story to tell you...
We will leave with that tidbit of a topic to make sure you read the paper next week. I wish I could say something about it here, but I'm told it has to be held off until the next time we visit. And believe me, it's not something anyone is going to like to hear.
"See ya!" next week!
