Lady Cards in Region 4 Title match, looking for seventh straight trip to the State B
You will know what happened when you read this, but the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals volleyball team was in the Region 4 Tournament Championship in Devils Lake on Nov. 11. For the eighth straight year, they were facing North Star for the region title, and another trip to a State Class B Volleyball Tournament. If they won, it would be their seventh straight trip to a state tourney, and would be their 22nd overall, which would extend their State B record. Now to do all this, the Lady Cards would have overcome a very talented North Star team, led by perennial All-Stater Danielle Hagler. No matter what happens, it's been another great run for the Cardinals girls, and all of Cavalier County is extremely proud of their efforts.
Cardinals football has nine players make the Northeast Region Team; Tornadoes make Dakota Bowl for third year in a row
As we wind down the fall sports season, postseason awards for the fall are beginning to be handed out. For high school football, the All-Region team for the Northeast has been released. Langdon-Edmore-Munich, coming off a great 9-2 season, showed just how good a team they had this year, as they got nine players on the All-Region squad. Making the first team are juniors Carter Tetrault, Jack Romfo, Markus Kingzett and Gage Goodman, plus sophomore Mason Romfo. Getting honorable mention were senior Tucker Welsh, junior Alex Gellner, and sophomores Rayce Worley and Cole Welsh.
It's great to see that so many players made All-Region, as that's nine out of 11 starters (!). And the other thing that stands out is Tucker Welsh is the only Cardinals senior on the All-Region team, which means that the Cards will be loaded with eight All-Region players for next year. That should bode for a very good season coming up in 2022. So hopefully, while the Cardinals Dakota Bowl streak ended at four this year, they can begin another tradition next season.
On the Dakota Bowl front, Cavalier has made to the Class B 9 Man Championship Game for the third straight year. The Tornadoes won a very thrilling overtime game at New Salem to make to the show once again. Cavalier has lost both times they have made to the Fargodome in 2019-20, but they hope the third time is the charm.
Girls Basketball practice begins Nov. 15
Let's close this week, by telling the winter sports season is coming on more every week. Hockey and wrestling have already begun practice, and now it's time for Girls Basketball to begin. Nov. 15 is the first practice for the girls, with the boys to start two weeks later. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals will once again be coached by Rob Scherr, and assisted by Morgan Titus. The Lady Cards hoops team is looking to make another run at a state tournament appearance, which would be their fifth in a row. The Cardinals return an excellent group of talented players this year, led by All-Region and All District senior Morgan Freije, and All-District sophomore Jaya Henderson. With the injury to center Cora Badding in the volleyball season, look for the Cards to move to a much more uptempo style, which should be fun to watch. Langdon-Edmore-Munich is ranked 11th in the state in the Miss Hoopster basketball preview, with Central Cass ranked first. The Lady Cards will open their season at home versus North Border on Dec. 3. The Eagles are once again coached by Patrick Dunnigan and Lee Beattie. The Eagles are picked to finish sixth in Region 2.
"See ya!" next week!
Welcome to the discussion.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.