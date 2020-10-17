Playoffs? Playoffs?? Crazy but true for high school football they are here
If you told us at the beginning of the season with the COVID-19 virus going around that we would get in a full regular season of high school, no would probably believe you. But yet here we are, as the time we type these words the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals football team was getting ready for its last regular season contest of the year at home versus Grafton. The Cards have had a few COVID bumps in the roads, but have played through it and will now hope to get an opportunity to defend their two time State Class A 11 Man Title. Langdon-Edmore-Munich will have a home playoff game on Oct. 24, with opponent and game time yet to be determined.
In are 9 Man Football North Border clinched a home playoff game for the first time since 2011, and there coach Tim Hartje, in a friendly wager with his team, had to get his ears pierced when his team reached the playoffs. Coach Hartje now has to wear earrings of some type for the rest of the Eagles season. In other good news, Cavalier moved to the top spot in the 9 Man Poll, and they will also host a playoff game along with the Eagles on Oct. 24.
Now is the time of year where you don't want or need any positive cases or close contacts, because if that should happen in postseason, most likely the game would be ruled a forfeit, as those games would be nearly impossible to be made up. As of right now the Dakota Bowl in still scheduled for the Fargodome on Nov. 13, but that of course is subject to change depending on how things turn for good or bad by then.
Lady Cards explode out of quarantine and run off seven straight wins
The Langdon-Edmore-Munich volleyball team also has had some great times lately. After some members of their team had to quarantine due to being close contacts, they got the band back together so to speak on Oct. 2 and hit the ground running. Since getting back on the court, the Lady Cards have won seven matches in a row, including a heart stopping four set win over top ranked Thompson at home on Oct. 10. Next stop for the Cardinals is to try and win the Region 4 regular season title, and the top seed for the region tourney. The format for the Region 4 Tournament will be different this year due to the corona virus. Instead of the top eight teams meeting in Devils Lake, the first round will be played at four different sites, with the higher seed hosting matches throughout the tourney. So for the Cards, getting that top seed is more important than ever, as it would give them three possible home matches in the regional. The region tournament has also now been spread out to a Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday setting. The Lady Cards host PRFL on Oct. 19, then will play two Region 4 matches in New Rockford on Oct. 20, a regularly scheduled game with the Rockets, and a makeup one with Harvey-Wells County. We wish them the best of luck down the stretch.
State Cross Country Meet coming Oct. 24; Moved to Cooperstown
The State Class B Cross Country Meet is ready to go for Oct. 24, but the location has been changed. It will now be run in Cooperstown, rather than Jamestown. The reason being they want to separate Class A and B due to large crowd guidelines recently updated by the North Dakota Department of Health. It won't be much of change around here, as the East Region Meet was also run in Cooperstown on Oct. 17. Best of luck to all teams competing at State!
Dakota Spirit Arena ready to open beginning with a hockey camp Oct. 22-23
We are ready to start talking up some winter sports, as hockey season is approaching. Dakota Spirit Arena in Langdon will get things rolling with a hockey camp, sponsored by Federated Insurance on Oct. 22-23. It's for registered Langdon Blades players of all levels, and is free of charge. If you need more information, please call Langdon Hockey Boosters president Dallas Witzel at 701-370-5827. There is no preregistration necessary if the player is registered with Blades hockey.
"See ya"! next week!
