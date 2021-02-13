Jake's Take on Sports

Baby, it's REALLY cold outside!
Let's start this week and do like everyone else is doing, complaining about the cold. We are on a stretch of three straight nights of -30 low temperatures, and going to be over a week of temps that we've had of -20 plus. But, looking on the bright side as always, we are going to warm back up in the week ahead, and hopefully negative temps will be in our rear view mirror for the winter by Wednesday. So, even if it's been a bit struggle here for a couple of days, much happier ones are on the horizon.
District 8 Girls Tournament continues at home sites
As we write the District 8 Girls Tournament is rolling. As we have told you the last couple weeks, it's a different feel for Tournament Time this year, being the whole thing is being played at home sites this year, due to the pandemic. This again is actually good news for the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals girls team, as the Lady Cards now gets two home games they normally wouldn't have had. They host a semifinal game at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, then will host another game, possibly the championship, on Feb. 15 at 7:30. The first two days of the tourney on Feb. 12-13 were moved up time wise due to the frigid temperatures.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich boys basketball team has last regular season home game Feb. 16
For the regular season, the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals boys basketball team will host its last regular season game of the year on Feb. 16, versus Griggs-Midkota, which is a new co-op this year between Midkota and Griggs County Central. But like the girls teams, the Cardinals boys were close to clinching the District 8 regular season title, which would guarantee them two more home game for the tournament, which begins Feb. 26. But the time to see the fifth ranked team in the state is getting short, so hopefully you can come out and see them in person on Feb. 16.
State Wrestling Tournament coming to the Fargodome Feb. 18-20
The first winter state tournament of the season will happen on Feb. 18-20, with the State A and B Tournament at the Fargodome. The Pembina County North Grizzlies, who won the Region 2 Dual Title, are seeded fifth for the dual portion of the tournament, and they will take on fourth seeded Velva at 10:00 a.m. on Feb. 20. The first two days of the tourney will be dedicated to the individual portion of the tourney, and many Grizzlies wrestlers are seeded in the top three, with a decent chance at a state title. We wish all of our area wrestlers the best of luck at State.
The BAND is back Feb. 20
Let's leave you with this awesome nugget, our band Hard Times is finally back in action, coming to At the Hop Bar and Grill in Langdon the night of Feb. 20, as part of the Snowfest Snowmobile run, hosted the Moonlighters Snowmobile Club. In these pandemic times, you never know when to dip your toe back in the water with the band, but we are going to give it a shot. If you want to come out and see us, we would love to see you, and if you are still a nervous about the COVID situation, we understand that too. But Cavalier County has gone a good week now with no positive cases, and as of this writing there are now active cases in the county. How cool is that! We hope you come have a fun evening with us Feb. 20 At the Hop.
"See ya!" next week!
