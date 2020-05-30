Summer activities set to begin
As we are about to hit the month of June, we are happy to report that there are actually some things happening sports and activity wise. As the number of positive cases of COV-19 continues to decrease at the time of this writing (Except of Cass County), it has allowed for some outdoor summer sports to get underway. T-Ball and Pee Wee baseball will begin at the diamonds in Langdon on June 1. If you still don't have your child signed up for either of those leagues, contact Zack Schaefer for more information. For the remaining divisions, like 10U and 12U Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball, all three will begin league play on June 15. As we told you last week, there will be what's called 19U Independent League baseball for high school aged kids. There are 38 teams statewide in that league, and Langdon will be in a district with Grafton, Park River, Minto and Larimore. There also will be a district postseason tournament, plus a state tourney at Corbett Field in Minot in August. Tanner Groth will be coaching the Langdon Red Sox independent team, with Jacob Delvo and Hayes Haslekaas coaching the Langdon Babe Ruthers. Also a note that there will also be girls softball this season, with Nancy Feil organizing the Langdon teams. We will have more informtation on that next week.
Two golf tournaments cancelled, one postponed, one added; Women's League start June 1 at the LCC
With the virus guidelines and restrictions, it has made things tricky to say the least to try and host some events at the Langdon Country Club. Two more tournaments have been cancelled at the course this summer. The Cavalier County Memorial Hospital Foundation Charity Golf Tournament was postponed until some time in August, but now they have decided to cancel everything until next year. And being the U.S./Canada border is still closed to normal traffic for the a time still be determined, the International Golf Tournament, which had hoped to run a scaled back tourney in late July, also has cancelled their event until 2021. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals sports boosters have postponed their event until hopefully later in the summer. There is one tourney that has been added at the Langdon course, however. The club will host a fundraising tournament on June 20. It is planned to be a 2-person scramble format, and anyone is eligible to get signed up for that at the clubhouse.
Finally Wednesday Night Women's League golf is set to begin June 3. If you haven't signed up your 2-woman team yet, please call league secretary Jenny Romfo at 701-370-0098. The Langdon Country Club also has added an auto-fry unit, which allows food to be available any time as long as there is staff around to operate it. If you have any questions about the course, call the clubhouse at 701-256-5938.
Let's Play Ball!! and "See ya!" next week!
