Jake's Take on Sports

Tournament Time hits its peak
The upcoming week is the busiest of the year for postseason tournaments. Tournament Time is rolling big time, with the Region 4 Girls Basketball Tournament held Feb. 22-25, followed immediately by the District 8 Boys Basketball Tournament Feb. 26-March 1. It's busy, but also a fun time of year. Soon will come more state tournaments for basketball and hockey, which we will discuss more when the time comes. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich boys hoops team has the top seed in the District 8 Tourney, and they are guaranteed two home games, with the first coming on Feb. 27 at 5:00 p.m. against either Rolla or St. John.
Lady Cards get a rare opportunity to play regional games at home
As we mentioned, the Region 4 Girls Basketball Tournament will get going on Feb. 22. It's unique this year in that the Devils Lake school chose not to host the tourney due to COVID-19 concerns (Which hasn't made a lot of people in DL very happy by the way). Well it's too bad that the games cannot be all played at one site, it's actually good for the Langdon-Edmore-Munich girls team. They now get to host up to two games of the regional tourney. The Lady Cards will play New Rockford-Sheyenne at 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 22, and if they would win that game, they would also host a regional semifinal game on Feb. 23, also at 6:00 p.m. The Region 4 Championship Game will be played at the Betty Englestad Sioux Center on Feb. 25, at 5:30 p.m, just before the Region 2 title game. Hopefully you can get out a see the girls play in person, as this is an extremely rare thing to have happen, and you can now see possibly two regional games right in your own back yard. The Region 4 Boys Basketball Tournament will be run the same way in a couple of weeks.
Blades girls and boys teams wind down their regular seasons
Meanwhile Langdon Blades hockey is coming down to the end its high school seasons for girls and boys. The girls team is playing at Wahpeton and Fargo on Feb. 19-20 for its final games, while the Blades junior gold boys team hosts Northwood on Feb. 19, then will close out its regular season on Feb. 28 at Grand Forks.
State Tournaments for both teams will be held the first weekend in March, with the girls hosting the 19U Girls Hockey Tournament at Dakota Spirit Arena, and the boys playing in Fargo. We will have brackets and pairings for each team in the days ahead.
"See ya!" next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.