Snow and cold put a temporary hold on spring activities
Just when it looked like we were going to have a normal spring this year with numerous outdoor activities, Mother Nature decided she had other ideas and brought around 3-4 inches of snow to our area, plus freezing temperatures to go along with it. This has caused a number of outdoor event to be postponed or outright cancelled. The Langdon Early Bird track meet that was to be on April 15 has been cancelled. The Cardinals track teams are hoping to host a meet on April 22, but things are going to have to improve dramatically for that to happen. Also the Langdon-Edmore-Munich high school baseball team has had two home dates postponed, on April 12 versus Bottineau and April 15 against Park River Area. The game with the Aggies has been tentatively rescheduled for April 22 in PR. Golfing event have also come to a halt at least until later in the week ahead. It appears that once Thursday hits this week, things will be warming up for good which is good news. The line everyone has been saying is "Any moisture is good moisture". Let's hope that is the case.
Langdon Country Club Spring Meeting coming April 20
Let's also inform you that the spring meeting of the Langdon Country Club is coming on April 20. All members are welcome to attend, and it will get started at 7:00 p.m. in the clubhouse. Tuesday Men's Stag Nights have also begun, and the kitchen is now open on Tuesday evenings. Be aware that Tuesday Men's League Golf is set to start on May 18, and please contact Randy Hill at 701-370-1118 for get your team signed up for either the 3:30 p.m. or 6:00 p.m. shifts. The Wednesday Women's League will being the first week of June, and Jenny Romfo is once again the contact person for that. The course still does have some snow on it, but hopefully will be back into playing shape later this week. And like everything else, the moisture should be beneficial and lead to some fun golfing, and it was painfully dry before the snow hit.
Good news for Lady Cards alumni volleyball players in the college ranks
Let's tell you this week that two former Langdon-Edmore-Munich volleyball players are doing very well in the postseason for college v-ball. Sydney Ellingson, who is now a senior (!) libero with the University of Jamestown volleyball team, is the starting libero on a team that ranked number one in the country in the NAIA poll. The 26-1 Jimmies will get their postseason underway as the number one overall seed in the NAIA Tournament on April 17, as they will host the University of St. Mary (Kan.). If they are fortunate enough to win there, that advance to 24 National Tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.
Rachel Hill, who is now a junior setter at Mayville State University, also has advanced to the national tournament with her Comets volleyball team, and they will face Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska on April 17. This is the first ever appearance for Mayville State. If they win over Midland, they would also move on to Sioux City for the rest of the National Tourney. It just always such great news to hear about some former are athletes who are making some noise in the college ranks. Best of luck to both Syd and Rachel!
"See ya!" next week!
