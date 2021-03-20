The winter sports season comes to an end locally
Last week we were talking about how mind blowingly cool it would be to have both Langdon-Edmore-Munich and North Border go to a State Class B Boys Basketball Tournament on the same year. Both were in regional championship games played at Grand Forks on March 11, and both were a step away from a state tournament berth.
First off, let's say it was a fantastic atmosphere at the Betty Englestad Sioux Center for both games, as the Cardinals and Eagles were very well represented, with both boasting a huge student section. Both teams played hard, but unfortunately both teams came up just short in each title game. Four Winds-Minnewaukan and Grafton both won regional championships, and both were about to play in the State Class B Boys Basketball Tournament in Minot, which runs March 18-20. Some incredible basketball careers came to and end, which Grant Romfo, Simon Romfo and Jagger Worley playing their last games for Langdon-Edmore-Munich, and Jaden Lee, Logan Nupdahl and Rhett doing the same for North Border. Lee and the Romfo twins are were named to their respective All-Region teams, and Eagles coach Danny Moore was honored as Region Coach of the Year.
It's crazy that we won't see them on the high school court again, but they have all made some incredible memories for everyone that will always be remembered. Of course, spring sports are coming soon and some of these athletes we be competing there shortly. A big thanks to everyone on a fantastic and fun winter sports season.
High School Baseball practice to begin on March 22
As turn the page and move to spring sports, track practice has already been underway for North Dakota teams for a couple of weeks, and now it's time for high school baseball to get going. The first practice is set for March 22, and games will begin the first week of March, weather permitting. For Langdon-Edmore-Munich, there will be a little extra fire in the belly, as they would have been favorites to win Region 4 last year and possibly win a state title, if it were for COVID to cancel the entire spring sports season. Some players from last spring have graduated, but there is a lot of talent coming back for this years team. We have heard the numbers are gigantic for the program this year. Josh Krivarchka is the head coach for the Cardinals, assisted by Tanner Groth. There may be some coaches added depending on how big whole roster will be. And next week on March 29 Class B boys and girls golf will get underway, which we will talk more about the next time we visit here. The weather looks great for what will hopefully be a full spring sports season, which the kids deserve being the virus took it from them last year. Let's hope for the best!
"See ya!" next week!
