Romfo Twins possibly (?) end two of the best athletic careers in Langdon sports history
Let's start this week by honoring Grant and Simon Romfo from Langdon High School on what looks like to be the end of two unreal sports careers. Both of them have now reported to their respective football programs to begin their college careers - Grant at NDSU, Simon at UND. Now, there is a slim chance they could return to Langdon Post 98 American Legion baseball team for some postseason games (So you're tellin' me there's a chance!), but the odds are not great by any means. If that is the case, we can reflect a bit on some awesome memories – three State Class A Football titles, a very elusive Class B High School baseball championship, and multiple All-Region, All-State and Senior Athlete of the Year honors. We all thank Grant and Simon for all the hard work they put in to put Langdon, Munich and Edmore back on the map in high school football, basketball, and baseball. They will not soon be forgotten.
That being said, we don't want to forget to mention that the talent wagon is still jam-packed for all Langdon boys and girls programs. Starting with the Langdon Red Sox, they will now and already have seen younger players step up to contribute to some big wins already. They are unbeaten heading into the last week of regular season games. A reminder that the last home game for the Red Sox is coming July 15th at American Legion Field versus Rolla at 5:30 p.m. Hopefully, folks back home for Music Fest week will stop by and check out a fun team to watch play.
Top-seeded Langdon Babe Ruth Eagles looking to make fifth straight trip to a State Babe Ruth Tournament
This week is also the start of the District 3 Babe Ruth Tournament going on in Grafton July 15-17. The Langdon Babe Ruth Eagles team has clinched the top seed for the tourney, as they now have a record of 13-2 overall and 10-1 in league games, with one game to go against Minto on Tuesday. Hayes Haslekaas is coaching the team this year, and he has done a nice job with not an easy situation being the only coach for 19 players.
Langdon is looking to go to their fifth straight State B Babe Ruth Tournament, which will be held in Bottineau this year July 24-28. Also, we need to throw a huge shout out to the Langdon 12U team. They won their league tournament and now advance to the State B Tourney in Velva July 22-25. Best of luck to both teams!!
Cardinals Sports Boosters Golf Tournament coming July 15th
We leave you this week with a reminder that the Langdon Sports Boosters Golf Tournament is coming to the Langdon Country Club on July 15, with registration at Noon, and the tourney starting at 1:00 p.m. This is an 18-hole, four-person scramble event with your $100 entry fee getting you greens fees, mulligans, a chance in a raffle, several fun contests, and a meal to follow. To sign up, call Ethen Askvig at 701-370-7131, or just stop at the club house the day of the tourney. There will also be several door prizes given away, and all proceeds will go to support all Langdon-Edmore-Munich athletes and sports programs.
"See ya!" next week!
Welcome to the discussion.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.