Shrine Bowl sees many area athletes shine
Let's start this week by saying on this week's sports page you will see some of the great work of Larry Stokke of Picture This Photography, with some awesome shots of the North Dakota Shrine Bowl, which was held June 19 at West Fargo Sheyenne High School. Their were several players from all over the area that competed in either the 11 man or 9 man games. You can see some stats and info from it with Larry's pics, but just great to see so many athletes playing so well against the best competition North Dakota has to offer. Up next will be the Lions All-Star Basketball games coming in mid-July, which will feature Langdon-Edmore-Munich's Kaylee Lowery on the Class B Girls team.
Langdon Red Sox unbeaten as they hit the road the next two weeks; New sprinkler system in at American Legion Field
American Legion Baseball has been very successful in Langdon so far this season. The Langdon Post 98 Red Sox are unbeaten at 10-0 as they hit the halfway point of their season. The Sox are also 4-0 in District 5 games this year, and they will complete their conference schedule this week, at Grafton July 28, and at Park River July 30. The Red Sox also have a non-conference game at a good Hatton-Northwood team on July 2. Langdon has just one home game left on its schedule, on July 15 versus Rolette.
More good news on the baseball front is that the Langdon Eagles Babe Ruth team has also been on a tear, getting two big wins over Grafton, to push their record to 8-1 overall, and 7-1 in region games. It won't be long before we will be talking about the postseason for both teams, which seems crazy.
Men's City Tournament coming to the Langdon Country Club June 29
This week at the Langdon Country Club, in place of Tuesday Men's League, the annual Men's City Tournament will be held. This is open to all male club members, and it will tee off at 3:00 p.m. Water is finally back running on the course, as the grounds crew had to manually water the course to last three weeks. A big shout to Kevin "Cocoa" Beauchamp and Paul Olson for getting that done. We want to give just as big a shout out to Derak Mostoller Electric, for their work getting water pump going, and sprinklers are back in action with water from "Lake Roy". Great job Derak, and whole club thanks you!
"See ya!" next week!
