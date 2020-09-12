Jake's Take on Sports

Cardinals football team puts Homecoming and Senior Night together
In this age of the pandemic, events change rapidly to say the least. That point held true for the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals football team when hosted Rugby on Sept. 11. At first it was going to be Senior Night for the Cardinals, then it was changed to their Homecoming Game. In the end they put the two together, with the reason being that there is such unknown about just how long the season will last. So, they decided to have both events on the same night, to make sure that the students and players would be able to enjoy both. Not a bad idea when you never know what's going to happen the next week or even the next day. The Cardinals are on the road in the week ahead, traveling to Harvey-Wells County to play in the Hornets Nest. H-WC is thought to be one of the teams that will be the biggest competition to Langdon-Edmore-Munich in Region 2A this season, to we will hope for fun, competitive contest. The Cardinals have scored over 50 points in each of their first three games this season.
Lady Cards have a Homecoming of sorts
The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals volleyball team has two home matches scheduled in the week ahead. They will host Rolette on on Sept. 15, then in one of the many additions to their schedule, will host Carrington on the afternoon of Sept. 19. A road match at North Border in Walhalla is also mixed in on Sept. 17. In the all new this year Class B Volleyball Poll, the Lady Cards are ranked first in the state again, getting all 13 first place votes. This week ramps up the girls schedule, as they had only played one match so far this season, winning at home over Cavalier 3-0. They also played a match at #3 Thompson on Sept. 10.
Langdon Country Club still open for the business; Men's League champs are crowned
A reminder that even though we are right in the middle of harvest, the Langdon Country Club is still rolling right along as well. Congratulations to Sid Ullyott and Eric Aanderud, won the Tuesday Men's League Playoffs with a win over Zack Schaefer and Justin Overby. There are a couple of late season events at the club still being finalized, and we may have more information on that next week. As we have said in the past, this is the time of year when the course is in its best condition, so get out and enjoy it. The clubhouse also will be having Tuesday Men's Stag activities, with kitchen open, until further notice.
