Jake's Take on Sports

Winter trying to make itself known
As we come to you this week, we have had our first postponement of the sports season that isn't COVID-19 related. Langdon-Edmore-Munich was supposed to play boys basketball at Dakota Prairie in McVille on Jan. 14, but due to a nice coating of freezing rain that came in the early morning hours, the game was cancelled. A rescheduled date has not yet been set. It's kind of slap in the face to remind us all that it is indeed January, and weather issues can cause big problems for activities. This banana belt weather we have been enjoying so far in the first month of 2021 makes it a little harder to understand.
Postseason winter sports tournaments are changing
With COVID-19 and the health protocols that come with it, there have been some changes coming to postseason tournaments. The District 8 Girls and Boys Tourneys will now be played at the home site of the higher seed throughout both of them. North Star in Cando was to host the girls tournament and Langdon the boys, but that won't happen this season. There is some good news in that both sites will remain tournament hosts for 2022. So this year more than ever, getting the top seed in the district is tremendously important.
Postseason wrestling is also changing. The North Dakota High School Activities Association has announced that there will be no region individual tournaments this year, just state individuals on Feb. 18 and 19, then the entire dual state tournament on Feb. 20. We are unclear if that means every wrestler qualifies for state or not.
Also in high school hockey, the first round of regionals and the state tournaments will played at home sites, with the semis and finals played at tournament host. For State High School Hockey that means Ralph Engelstad Arena. This affects just high school hockey, not club hockey like in Langdon.
There have been no decisions made yet on regional and state basketball tournaments, but those should be decided very soon
Dunseith at Langdon-Edmore-Munich boys basketball coming Tuesday; Walk up tickets available
We will leave by promoting what should be a fantastic boys basketball coming on Jan. 19. The Dunseith Dragons, ranked sixth in the state, will play at fifth ranked Langdon-Edmore-Munich that night, and we remind everyone that all fans are now allowed in to watch the contest. You can simply walk right up to the ticket window and purchase one. There is a cap of 500 fans total in for the game, so it might be a good idea to get there early to make sure you get a seat.
"See ya!" next week!
