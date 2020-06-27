NDAPSSA announces end of the year awards with three locally
The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association has announced their end of the season awards, which they do annually for North Dakota high school and college sports. In a story in this weeks paper, you will see that the Langdon-Edmore-Munich football, Callie Ronningen and Rob Scherr all received honors. This is not the first time this has happened, as we look back at the history of the awards and found that Karla Beck was named Best Female Athlete in 2004, Phil Farris got Best Male Athlete in 1977, Cadyn Schwabe Best Male Athlete in 2019, and two Cavalier County coaches, Jack DeMaine and the late great Roger Snortland, won Coach of the Year awards in 1983 and 1985 respectively. These awards are unique in the fact that it encompasses all high school sports for both Class A and B. So if you win, it's really saying something. Congrats to all winners past and present.
Langdon Country Club to host Men's City Tourney June 30
Tournament season finally got underway at the Langdon Country Club on June 20. The club held a fundraising 2-person scramble that was won by Brandon Downs and Cody Pengilly. The next tourney on the schedule is the Men's City Tournament, open to all club members on June 30th beginning at 3:30 p.m. This is open to all male club members. Due to this tournament being held, Tuesday Men's League golf will have its schedule moved back a week, however Tuesday Men's Stag activities will still take place the evening of the 30th. More tournament are planned for July, which we will discuss more in the weeks ahead.
Major League Baseball set to come back July 23
We will leave you this week with some kind of happy news that Major League Baseball has finally agreed to begin their season on July 23-24. It will be a 60 game schedule, with a full postseason, including the World Series. The Minnesota Twins will begin training for the season at Target Field on July 1 (Although it has been recently reported that several of their players have tested positive for the corona virus). The Twins will play 40 games against their American League Central rivals, and 20 games versus NL Central clubs (The schedule wasn't out yet at press time). Even though it will be a short season, their is a lot of excitement for this years Twins team, as they added All-Star infielder Josh Donaldson to an already potent lineup in the off season, while also trying to address their pitching issues. For baseball fans like myself, seeing the majors get back in action is something we have all been thristing for all summer. Let's hope they are able to play when July 23 comes around.
"See ya!" next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.