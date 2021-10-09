Cardinals football team has winning streak come to and end at 44; Here's a look back
Well, it has finally come to an end. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals football team lost at Hillsboro-Central Valley on Oct. 1 28-13, which ended a nearly four year run of a 44 game winning streak. The last time the Cardinals lost a game was the State Class A Football Championship Game, also to H-CV on November 10, 2017. That is a span of 1,421 days, which is incredible to even say. When talking to the North Dakota High School Activities Association, they say that the 44 game streak for Class B schools was only eclipsed by Cavalier in the early 2000's, and New England-Regent in the 1990's, which were both 47.
Now that the streak is over, we can look back and reflect on a number of good times that came with it. Three state titles were involved, and a number of all-state players came from the run. In alphabetical order, here are the Cards All-staters during the winning streak -- Alex Cluchie, Carter Currey, Jackson Delvo (Twice), Jesse Fetsch, Sean Gette, Grant Romfo (3 times), Jack Romfo, Simon Romfo (3 times) and Carter Tetrault. It seems like there should have been more players get all-state honors but they are the ones. Simon of course also won Senior Athlete of the Year after last season. Also Coach Krivarchka won three of his four Coach of Year award during the streak.
There are so many great memories from the teams, involved, including a thrilling revenge win over Hillsboro-Central Valley in the 2018 Championship, a come from behind win in 2018 at Carrington, and total domination in 2019 and 2020, with a convincing comeback win over Lisbon in 2020 State Championship thrown in. All in all, this winning streak is something that will be talked about by players and alumni for years to come.
How crazy is it that none of the guys on this years team had never lost a varsity high school football game, until the loss at Hillsboro. It also even a little crazier that some fans act as if the season ended after that game. That's not even close, as the Cards will close out their regular season on Oct. 8 versus Northern Cass, then also at home against Carrington on Oct. 15. The team will try to start a new streak at one and two, and of course a deep playoff run is still very possible for this years team. Hats off to the Cardinals on a surreal 44 game winning run, and best of luck to them starting a new one.
Langdon Invitational Volleyball Tournament looks to its most competitive ever
Oct. 9 is the 37th Annual Langdon Invitational Volleyball Tournament at the Langdon High School gym. This years tourney looks to be the best ever, as three teams rated in the top 10 will be involved in Langdon-Edmore-Munich, Thompson and North Star, plus one that received votes in Oakes. There are also competitive teams involved from May-Port-C-G, Shiloh Christian, Benson County, North Border, Cavalier and Hillsboro-Central Valley. The tourney starts at 9:00 a.m., and the championship match should be happening around 5:00 p.m. We hope you can get out and enjoy the action.
Langdon Country Club to tentatively close Oct. 15
As we write we have had some fantastic October weather, but fall looks like it will finally enter our area in the week ahead, and that means the Langdon Country Club will be shutting down for the season. Groundskeeper Kevin "Cocoa" Beauchamp tells us that Oct. 15 is the date for closing the course as of right now, but if the weather stays nice (Which it is supposed to until at least the end of the month), they may keep it going awhile longer. We will update you on that situation here in the weeks ahead.
"See ya!" next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.