COVID-19 rears its ugly head in the football playoffs as Oakes has to forfeit their game in Langdon
We start with some sad news this week - for the second time this football post season, a team has had to forfeit a playoff game. It happened in the opening round with St. John having to forfeit a 9-Man game at LaMoure, and now it has hit again when Oakes informed Langdon-Edmore-Munich that they would have to cancel their game with the Cardinals in the quarterfinals in the Class A 11-Man Playoffs. In both cases, a player tested positive for COVID-19, and the majority of the other players were deemed close contacts.
The Cards, who won their first-round game versus Thompson 43-6, now move on with the forfeit to the semifinals, playing at home November 7 against either Minot Ryan or Shiloh Christian. It's a sad situation for both sides - that Oakes had to, in effect, cancel their season and the Cardinals not being able to play a game which they very badly wanted to play. It's a pretty scary time of year, when one positive COVID case ends a team's season just like that. We pray that all area teams in the postseason stay healthy to get to the finish line.
Lady Cards near the postseason on a 12-match winning streak
Girls volleyball is getting ready to being its postseason, and the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals are on quite a roll as tournament time nears. After a sweep win over Grafton on October 27, the Lady Cards have won 12 matches in a row. They finish their regular season at home versus Benson County the afternoon of October 31 then play for the top seed of the Region 4 Tournament at North Star in Cando November 2. The Region 4 Tourney will begin with play-in matches on November 6, then the tournament will officially start with a new format on November 10-14. This year, again to keep social distancing down as best we can, the regional tournaments across the state will not be played at one site. They instead will be played at the higher seed over three nights. So, for example, if the Lady Cards would get the top seed in the tournament, they would be hosting three possible matches on November 10, 12, and 14, and there will be four first round matches at four sites on November 10. It's going to be a wild week, and let's hope again that everyone gets through as healthy as possible.
Hockey practice begins at Dakota Spirit Arena
After a very successful camp on October 22-23, the Langdon Blades hockey teams are set to begin practice on November 2. Most divisions will not begin until December, but practice makes perfect so that part of the teams' seasons is ready to roll.
The Langdon Blades junior gold team will begin their year at West Fargo, a new team in the league this year, on December 5. A team from Minot is also new to the junior gold league this season. Langdon girls hockey will have its first game on December 12 at Fargo. West Fargo is also new to the league on the girls side this year.
We will have much more on hockey and winter sports in the weeks ahead here in the Republican.
"See ya!" next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.