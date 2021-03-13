Cardinals, Eagles, one game away from a State B Boys Basketball Tournament berth
The exciting winter sports season we have been enjoying has continued. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals and the North Border Eagles were one game away from heading to the Magic City of Minot and State Class B Boys Basketball Tournament if they get a win in their respective regional tournaments. For Langdon-Edmore-Munich it would be their first appearance at a state boys hoops tourney since 1996 and for North Border it would be the first since 2007. Now, both teams had very tough match ups, with the Cards playing #1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan and the Eagles taking on #2 Grafton, but as we all know in Tournament Time, anything is possible. As you read this, you will know what happened, and let's just hope that it's good news. We congratulate the Cards and Eagles, at the very least, of just getting into the position and getting the opportunity to get to the State B.
Lady Cards win Consolation Title at State B Tournament
The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals girls basketball team once again represented the area very well in taking fifth place at the 2021 State Class B Girls Basketball Tournament held in Minot March 4-6. The Lady Cards won the consolation championship of the tourney with a win over Kenmare. Had it not been for a very rough shooting night in the first round against Carrington, who knows where the Lady Cards would've ended up in the tourney. The Cards had yet another 20 win season, their fifth year in a row of at least that many, and are looking for big things in the future. Kaylee Lowery and Lexi Olson completed very successful careers with the Lady Cards program, and we wish them well in the future. The Cardinals have a ton of talent coming back next season, and they will try and drive to their fifth state tournament next season. Thanks for the fun year, Lady Cards!
Season winding down at Dakota Spirit Arena
Along with winter basketball nearing an end, the same is happening for hockey and other activities at Dakota Spirit Arena. The Langdon Blades junior gold and girls hockey teams completed their seasons, with the junior gold boys finishing fourth at their end of the year state tournament and the girls taking sixth. The girls tourney, of course, was played in Langdon, and it went very well from start to finish. The girls will have everyone back next season, and the boys lose three seniors in Cooper Zimmer, Isak Dease and Trevor Hove. We wish them the best in the future as well. We haven't been told about if there will be a skating show or Old Timers Hockey tournament still to come, and if there is, we will let you know here. Congrats to everyone on another successful hockey year at Dakota Spirit Arena.
We will have some spring announcements the next time we visit. "See ya!" next week!
