Jake's Take on Sports

Area teams get back into action following COVID-19 issues
There have been some issues within the last couple of weeks with schools and athletic teams dealing with the COVID-19 virus. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich volleyball team halted play after an opposing player testing positive, which forced a number of Lady Cards younger players to be quarantined after they were deemed to be close contacts. All of those players are now back in the lineup, as the Cardinals finally got back to playing matches after nearly a two week hiatus, from Sept. 19 to Oct. 2. Langdon-Edmore-Munich volleyball has to reschedule a few of their up coming matches: They are now going to play a rare double header on Oct. 10 against May-Port-C-G and Thompson, and they also moved a Region 4 match with Benson County to Oct. 24, right after a Cardinals football home playoff game.
Meanwhile the North Border schools in both Walhalla and Pembina had enough positive cases in their high schools that they had to go to a distance learning format for two weeks. That forced the Eagles football team to miss two games, one which will be made up on Oct. 13, a rare Tuesday night game in McVille versus Nelson County. They have also moved their game at Larimore which was schedule for Oct. 16 to Oct. 17 at 12:00pm. It did not look like their game at Benson County was able to be rescheduled. The Eagles volleyball team also is back, and they had a couple matches postponed, one of which at home versus Cavalier will be played on Oct. 12.
It's good to see that the virus problems were handled and that most of the lost games and matches for everyone will still be able to played.
Cardinals football gearing up for a big match up with Grafton
The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals football team, which now has won 32 games in a row, is looking forward to a clash at home versus Grafton on Oct. 16, which will most likely be their biggest game of the regular season. The Spoilers like the Cards are unbeaten in Region 2A games as of press time, and this game should decide who the conference champion will be, along with getting a top seed going into the playoffs, which being Oct. 24.
The North Dakota High School Activities Association has done away with the QRF formula to decide a top overall seed for the playoffs, instead going with a coaches poll of the top four region champion teams. This will probably be a much fairer way to decide that, as many teams were not able to play any non-conference games this season. That poll will go out after the regular season is completed. Not matter what happens, the Cards are on track to host at least one playoff game in the postseason, and hopefully many more.
Langdon Country Club Fall Meeting set for Oct. 13
The final days for the season at the Langdon Country Club are coming. The Fall Meeting is set for Oct. 13 at 6:00 p.m., with the kitchen open. This meeting is open to all members, and among other things, the fee structure will be set for next year. The clubhouse itself is scheduled to remain open until Oct. 20, with the course to stay open possibly later depending on the weather. Hopefully you can get out to the Fall Meeting and maybe enjoy some of the last days on the course as well.
"See ya!" next week!
