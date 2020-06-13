A little break in the action
We start this week by telling you I'm writing this column one handed this week, due to something a little embarrassing. I had an accident at home recently, tripping over a clothes hamper in the dark and dislocating my left shoulder and also fracturing a bone. It's made things more than a little interesting in my life that's for sure. I'll find out if I need surgery on June 15, and go from there. It's amazing how we can take things for granted. Little things like getting dressed, taking a shower (And other things I better not mention) have been very challenging. But as Sister Jan told me "It takes a village to get through something like this", and thankfully I have a huge one. Special thanks to my sister, Marty Tetrault, Ted Delfs, all my Hard Times brothers, the great people at KNDK and the Republican, the staff at CCMH and Altru plus many others for helping me get through this. This is the first time I've ever gone through something like this, and you have all made it a lot easier. Thank you.
Red Sox get season underway
Let's get to some happier news this week. Local sports are finally getting underway across the state, and the Langdon Red Sox Class B Independent team finally got their first game in at home versus Hatton-Northwood on June 10. This league is taking the place of American Legion Baseball for the summer. Although they lost 9-7 to a very good team, it just meant a lot to everyone involved to get out on the field and play some hardball. Everything went well, and the Red Sox next home game will be July 18 versus Grafton at 5:30 p.m. You can find game coverage of the Red Sox in this week's Republican.
Babe Ruth, Little League and Girls Softball to start this week
The last shoes to drop so to speak summer baseball wise are beginning in the week ahead, with 10U and 12U baseball, Babe Ruth baseball and Girls Softball all getting underway. Babe Ruth, 8U and 10U baseball will play Tuesdays and Thursday, while 12U baseball and girls softball will play on Mondays and Wednesdays. With everything else going on, this should make for some very busy times at the diamonds. That is beyond great to see. Kids have been cooped for months and have plenty of energy to burn, as any parent will tell you. We wish all area teams good luck and we hope the kids have fun summer.
Tournament Time at the Langdon Country Club June 20
As we have told you several times in the past weeks, many tournaments at the Langdon Country Club have either been postponed or outright cancelled for this summer. However one has been added, and it's coming up on June 20. The club will host a fundraising tournament on Saturday, June 20, starting at 10am. It's a 2-person format tourney, and all ages are invited to play. A meal is included in your 100 dollar entry fee, and all proceeds go to club and course maintenance. To sign up, you can do that at clubhouse or call -256-5938 for more information. As we have also said many times here, and course is in tremendous shape, so get out an enjoy!
"See ya!" next week!
