Homecoming 2021 planned for this week
Let's start this week by saying that as we now get into September, a number of fall activities will either continue or be happening in the week ahead. Homecoming for the Cardinals is going on all week, with King and Queen Coronation, dress up days and much more. All of this will lead up to a Homecoming volleyball match for the Lady Cards on Sept. 9, then the Homecoming football game for the Cardinals on Sept. 10.
Now, COVID-19 seems to rearing its ugly head in our area, so it's kind of fluid situation, but hopefully all of these plans can be made and will happen.
Cardinals ranked second in latest Class B 11 Man Poll; Winning streak reaches 40
Speaking of football, Langdon-Edmore-Munich is off and running with 2021 season, and have notched two non-conference wins so far. The Cardinals are ranked second in the latest Class B 11 Man Football Poll, behind Beulah. They received one first place vote in the poll this week.
The Cards started Northeast Region games at Grafton on Sept. 3, and again will host Park River for their Homecoming game on Sept. 10.
We also feel the need to put a shout out to the team and the program on 40 straight wins. That's right, the Cardinals have not lost a football game since 2017, and now have run off 40 in a row. The guys don't like to talk about the streak much, but 40 wins in quite the milestone, and we did not want to see it go unnoticed. There are several Cardinals players that have never lost a game their entire careers, which is unreal.
The Northeast Region is going to be a tough road this year, but the start the Cards have had shows that they should be right in it until the end once again.
Girls golf to host a JV meet at the Langdon Country Club
Let's get out this week by telling you Class B Girls Golf, in its first fall season since the late 1980's, it moving right along. It will culminate in the State B Tournament, which will be held in Carrington at the end of September. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich team has qualified for state already, which will talk more on next week. Their is also a JV girls golf meet planned for the Langdon Country Club on Sept. 10.
Speaking of the club, it is still now wide open for golf, outside of the tourney mentioned above. The weather for this week looks great, to its a good time to get out and enjoy the course, which as usual is in it's best shape this time of year. Call the Langdon Country Club at 701-256-5938 for more information, and Tuesday Men's Stag nights are scheduled to continue throughout September.
"See ya!" next week!
