Jake's Take on Sports

First ever Volleyball media poll released
We come to you this week with a first for North Dakota. For the first time ever, the North Dakota Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association is putting together a Girls Volleyball Poll for both Class A and B. This was voted on and passed at their recent convention. It's something that has been wanted to volleyball fans for several years, and it's great to see it finally become reality. In the preseason poll, defending state champion Langdon-Edmore-Munich is ranked first, receiving all the first place votes. That's quite an honor for the Lady Cards, who will take that ranking to Thompson on Sept. 10 to play the second ranked Tommies. This media poll will now be released weekly throughout the volleyball season, similar to football and later basketball. It's fun to see, and we will be updating you on it in the weeks ahead.
Cardinals Football to host Rugby on Sept. 11
After rolling big time through their first two non-conference games with Northern Cass, the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals football began their Region 2A schedule at Park River on Sept. 4. The Cards are playing at home on Sept. 11, as they entertain the Rugby Panthers. Rugby was 2-0 on the season at press time, so hopefully it will be a competitive game. The Cardinals are ranked number one in the state in Class A 11 Man Football, and are continuing to drive towards a chance at a third straight state title. Remember if you can't get a ticket for the game, you can hear it on 95-7 The Rock Farm and myborderland.com, or see it on Cardinal Vision through United Communications cable.
Drayton-Valley-Edinburg volleyball the first team to be quarantined
Some sad news came out of the Drayton-Hoople-Crystal-Edinburg areas when it found out that a varsity volleyball player tested positive for the coronavirus. This forced the Drayton-Valley-Edinburg varsity and junior varsity teams including their coaches to all be quarantined for 14 days, being they were all identified as close contacts. That means they have had to postpone several matches, and cannot return to practice until Sept. 14, unless there are more positive tests. We hope this is not going to set a trend for other teams in the region, but it just shows that the steps that have been followed in limiting fans at games and such is necessary. We are all just taking this one week at a time and praying everyone can get in a complete sports season. Let's also hope the Titans girls volleyball team can come back healthy and ready to go in the days and weeks coming up.
Cardinals sports calendars are ready to go
We will leave you time around by saying the Langdon-Edmore-Munich sports calendars are in and ready to be picked up. If you don't get one delivered to you, just stop the Cavalier County Republican office and get one that way. Thanks to all the sponsors that made these calendars possible!
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.