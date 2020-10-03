Jake's Take on Sports

COVID-19 protocols changed for Langdon-Edmore-Munich activities
Recently the Langdon School Board had a special meeting to discuss concerns about what constitutes a COV-19 close contact for Cardinals athletics and activities. There have been some members of the Cardinals junior high and JV football program, along with players from the Lady Cards volleyball team, and people have been hoping for some clarification on the rule.
In discussion with the school board athletic committee, coaches and administrators, and county health officials, it was recommended that some slight changes in protocol needed to made. The rule now reads, "The Langdon Area School Board currently recognizes the six-foot bubble and 15-minute cumulative minutes of exposure for individuals to be considered for identification of close contact. The Langdon Area School Board does not recognize or accept blanket identification individuals for consideration of close contact without the utilization of this standard." What this basically means is that if and opposing member of another team has a positive case, the entire Cardinals team will not have quarantine, unless someone had more that 15 cumulative minutes within six feet of that player. So, the players that were in quarantine are now back at practice as of Oct. 1, and can once again begin playing games and matches.
The Langdon schools and Cardinals programs are now using the same protocols that the majority of schools in the North Dakota are also following. It's good to see everyone work together to get some clarification on the issue.
Lady Cards shuffling their schedule; Cardinals football get to the meat of theirs
With some quarantine issues, it has forced the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals volleyball team to shuffle their schedule, adding some matches and rescheduling others. While it wasn't all quite hashed out yet, the Lady Cards added two matches with Minot Our Redeemers and Des Lacs Burlington on the weekend of Oct. 2-3. They are playing regularly scheduled matches this week at home versus Rolla on Oct. 6, and at St. John Oct. 8. They also will host May-Port-C-G on Oct. 10, with another match possibly happening later in the day versus Thompson. Other matches have been rescheduled as well, but the dates were not finalized yet at press time.
Meanwhile the Langdon-Edmore-Munich football team is ready for perhaps their biggest games and competition of the season, at Carrington on Oct. 9, then at home versus Grafton on Oct. 16. Carrington is in third place in Region 2A, while the Spoilers are tied with the Cards in the first place. These two games will determine the Region 2A champion. As of this writing, Langdon-Edmore-Munich had won 19 Region 2A games in a row, and their overall winning streak is at an incredible 31 games.
Langdon Country Club winds down season
The month of October is the time when the Langdon Country Club gets ready to close for the year. The course will be open as of now until Oct. 20, when the water will be shut off. Their will also be two more Tuesday Mens Stag Nights, on Oct. 6 and 13, with the kitchen open with a limited menu. The Fall Meeting for the club will be held Oct. 13 at 6:00pm in the clubhouse. If Tuesday Mens League players still have payback certificates, they ask they please by used to the time the course closes for the year. The club wants to thank all members for another great season.
"See ya!" next week!
