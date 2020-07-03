Wishing everyone a happy 4th of July holiday
Let's begin this time around by wishing everyone a happy and safe 4th of July weekend. Surprisingly my shoulder has healed enough that the doctors have cleared me to play bass guitar again. So, I am going to attempt to play with a band from out west for gig at a place called Tobacco Garderns, located about 20 miles from Watford City. It has been quite the challenge to even play guitar again, but it's coming along and shouldn't fall off while I'm playing, hopefully. Big thanks to my guitar playing friend Ted Delfs, who lately has been more like Drill Sargent Delfs, for pushing me to get back on the horse, so to speak (Play it again! Play it AGAIN!!). And thanks the many people far and wide for their support, hopefully this is just the first step in a complete recovery.
Langdon Red Sox hope to be part of the opening for a new baseball diamond in Park River
Baseball fans in the town of Park River plus baseball fans all over the area are excited to have the opener of what is called the Farmers Union Insurance Field on July 7 when the Pirates host the Langdon Red Sox. While things were still a little up in the air at press time, they hoped the diamond will be playable in time for the game. It's all part of a whole new baseball complex in PR, with a Babe Ruth field and two Little League diamonds to go with it. The main big diamond features an all artificial turf infield, play a huge grandstand and press box. Everyone is hoping it is good to go on July 7, but time will tell. It's just great to see some good news sports wise in what has been a dismal last couple of months. Baseball has been doing very well in all levels this year for Langdon teams, as the 10U, 12U, Babe Ruth and the Class B Independent league squads are all at or near the top of their respective divisions. There should be lots of good times in the weeks ahead when things turn to the postseason.
Langdon Country Club announces dates for two tourneys
The Langdon Country Club looks to stay busy as they have announced two more tournaments on their schedule. The Miller Lite Tournament sponsored by Schwaan Wholesale of Devils Lake will be held on July 25. This tourney is now open to men and women aged 21 and over. Their will be sign up sheets for this even in the clubhouse. Also a Glow Ball Tourney will be held at the course on the evening of August 1st, starting at 9 p.m. The Men's City Tournament was held on June 30, and congratulations to Sid Ullyott of Langdon for winning the tourney on what turned out to be a wet day, carding a score of 78. For more information on future events at the Langdon Country Club, call the clubhouse at 701-256-5938.
"See ya!" next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.