Cardinals football team makes first fourth quarter comeback in over four years
The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals football team actually found itself behind going into the fourth quarter of a game at Grafton on Sept. 3. It was almost uncharted territory for the Cards, as it was the first time they were behind in the final frame since they lost their last game - in the 2017 State Class A Championship. If you are a Cardinals fan or just a football fan in general, you have to love the answer that Langdon-Edmore-Munich had to being behind. All they did was score four straight touchdowns on offense and hold the Spoilers to a negative 10 yards on defense down the stretch. It all made a 41-18 win for the Cards, and they did 41 for 41, scoring 41 points for their 41st straight victory. It was a great early test for a Cardinals team that has some new parts in some new positions so to speak. This year's team showed a ton of character in an adverse situation. This should only be a plus as they continue the rest of their season.
Tuesday Men's Golf playoffs down to the Championship
The last couple of weeks have seen the playoffs going on for Tuesday Men's League Golf at the Langdon Country Club. Eight teams, four each from the early and late shifts were competing for the league title, and now two teams are left standing. The twosome of Randy Hill and Kade Pengilly will take on the pairing of Tyler Bata and Jesse Zeis for the championship. Depending on farming schedules, the final match is scheduled for Sept. 14. Hill, who is also the Tuesday Men's League secretary, also wanted us to remind men's league members that the yellow payback slips are out at the clubhouse and can be used until next June. Also, a reminder that Tuesday Men's Stag Nights are still going on at the club at least through the month of September with a cook your own steak or burger menu.
Girls Volleyball schedules heats up for Lady Cards
This week the Langdon-Edmore-Munich volleyball team kicks up their schedule a notch. The Lady Cards will play at Rolette on Sept. 14, have a home match with North Border on Sept. 16, and then will play in the Optimists Tournament in Jamestown on Sept. 18. The Cardinals are off to a 6-1 start to their season and are looking for their seventh straight Region 4 Volleyball title.
Minnesota Vikings start the stress and aggravation this weekend
On Sept. 12, the Minnesota Vikings will begin their 61st season in the National Football League and will also begin yet another quest for their first Super Bowl title. The NFL season is a little longer this year, as all teams will play a 17-game schedule for the first time. There is quite a bit of unknowns to this year's squad, as they are several new faces on defense - who were horrific last season. Most of the so-called experts are picking the Vikes to either go 9-8 or 8-9 this season. Mine will be the same as always, but this year with one more win. We predict the Vikings will go 17-0 and win that first ever Lombardi trophy. Like you expected anything else!
Skol! and "See ya!" next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.