Jake's Take on Sports

Happy New Year, 2021 is set to be a busy start sports wise
Let's begin this week by wishing of our readers a very Happy New Year. 2020 was an interesting year to say the least, and let's hope things are little more promising in 2021. One thing that has worked out, at least to this point, is local sporting events. While they certainly haven't been played as usual, many people are just thankful that our area youth have been able to play and compete in various sporting events. There have been some bumps in the road, and probably will be more ahead, but it's been remarkable how this has all worked out in these pandemic conditions.
Langdon school board allows more fans to attend Cardinals home games
Over the Christmas break, the Langdon school board met, and decided to increase the number of fans that can attend Cardinals home games. They have gone up to a maximum of 300 fans, which is 25 percent of capacity, which adheres to North Dakota Department of Health guidelines. 50 tickets will be given to each opposing team, and up to 250 for Cardinals fans. The way you get a ticket is a little different, you must purchase them online through the website "Ticket Spicket", which is listed on the Langdon school website, and also on their Facebook page. It sounds like the school will be going to a reserved seating format, and students can also purchase an activity pass through the same site. If you have any questions on any of this, contact the Langdon High School at 701-256-5291. There are a ton of Cardinals home boys and girls basketball games coming up in January and February, so don't miss out to see them play in person.
Blades hockey teams ready to start a busy 2021
The Langdon Blades boys and girls hockey teams are also gearing up for a busy January. The girls team will play at a tournament in Bottineau beginning January 8, then will have three home game the weekend of Jan. 16-18. Meanwhile the junior gold boys have an exhibition game with the Grand Forks 16U team at home on Jan. 3, then also have home games versus the Grand Forks Stallions on Jan. 8, and the Fargo 18U team on Jan. 10. It's going to be a crazy first month of the year, but we try to cover it all here in the Republican.
"See ya!" next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.