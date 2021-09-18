Jake's Take on Sports

Harvey Hope Invitational Cross Country Meet at Langdon Country Club Sept. 20
This week marks the annual Harvey Hope Invitational Cross Country Meet at the Langdon Country Club. Harvey was a big supporter of the cross country program. He and the late Roger Snortland were the main reasons the program got going in the first place and why it is still going strong today. The boys and girls meet begins at 4:00 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the LCC, and spectators are welcome. Speaking of the course, the Langdon Country Club is still open for business. A shout out to Tyler Bata and Jesse Zeis for winning the Tuesday Men's Golf League playoffs, beating Randy Hill and Kade Pengilly for the title. Tuesday Men's Stag activities are still going on out on the course and in the clubhouse until at least the end of September, so get out and get some swings in while you still can.
Lady Cards golfers take third at Region 3 Tourney, advance to the State B in Carrington
Congratulations the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals girls golf team, who took third place at the Region 3 Meet held in Grand Forks on Sept. 15. The Cards took third in the meet and will now advance to the state meet in Carrington on Sept. 27-28. Congratulations to Arianna Haraseth and Taryn Romfo, who both made the All-Region 3 Team by finishing in the top 10 in the tourney and to the Cardinals Lauren Gendron, who was named Region 3 Co-Senior Athlete of the Year. Addi Brown of North Border also made the All-Region 3 team by finishing seventh. Cardinals coach Jenny Romfo also was named Region 3 Coach of the Year. We say congrats to everyone involved, and best of luck to all at state!
Cardinals football team hits the meat of their schedule
After winning their first four games of the season and extending their winning streak to 42 straight games, the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals football schedule gets serious the next couple of weeks. The Cards play at Thompson on Sept. 17, host Harvey-Wells County on Sept. 24, and then head to Hillsboro-Central Valley on Oct. 1. All three look to be tough, competitive games, and if they can get three wins, it would give them a strangle hold on the top seed for Northeast Region Class B 11-Man football. The Cardinals have been playing well this season, despite having six turnovers in their last two games. After this tough three-game run, Langdon-Edmore-Munich will have their last two games of the regular season at home, and if they continue to grind out wins, hopefully more will follow in the postseason.
See 'ya next week.
