COV-19 virus forces a pause in the local baseball season
Some positive tests for coronavirus in the Park River and Grafton areas has forced area teams to postpone their baseball seasons for the time being, including Langdon. A little league aged player from Park River and three members of the Grafton 19U Independent League team all have tested positive, so all games in 8U, 10U and 12U Little League plus Babe Ruth baseball have been halted until a league meeting on July 12 to reevaluate the situation. The Langdon Red Sox 19U team postponed games at Park River and Grafton on July 7-8, and they are getting back into action at an Enderlin Wood Bat Tournament on July 11-12. The area girls softball league decided to cancel their end of the year tourney. No Langdon players at any level have tested positive at the time of this writing, and of course everyone wants to keep it that way. Let's hope things get back under control and play can resume for all divisions soon.
Canola Growers golf tournament coming to Langdon Country Club July 16
The next tournament coming to the Langdon Country Club is the biggest of the season, the Northern Canola Growers Tournament. Normally this tourney features over 120 golfers in what ends up being a very long but enjoyable day of golf. Following that event will be the Miller Lite Tourney, which is now open to men and women 21 and over, on July 25 with a shotgun start at 10:00 a.m. And don't forget the club will host a Glow Ball Tournament on the evening of Aug. 1, beginning at dusk. Sign up sheets for the latter two tournaments will be in the clubhouse. I know we sound like a broken record when we say the course is in fabulous condition, and is only getting better as the golf season moves along. A big shout-out goes out to Kevin "Cocoa" Beauchamp and his great crew on making the course as good as it is. Great job "Bird Man"!
Minnesota Twins to begin their season July 24
As we have been discussing the last couple of weeks, Major League Baseball is set to resume their season later this month. A 60 game schedule has been agreed to, with a complete postseason, starting on July 23-24. The Minnesota Twins will begin their season on July 24 at Chicago against the White Sox. The Twins are favored to win their American League Central Division, but Chicago and Cleveland should also be in the mix. They are going to roll right through this shortened schedule of games. At one point in the season the Twins will playing games on 36 of 37 days. Some Twins, including slugger Miguel Sano have tested positive for COV-ID 19, but he and others did not display any symptoms and like Sano have fully recovered. It will be very interesting to see if the virus allows teams to get in a full 60 games. Also the NBA is scheduled to return on July 31, and the NHL on Aug. 1. We will have more information on those leagues in the weeks ahead.
The shoulder is improving, this is the first time I've written this column with two hands in over a month! "See ya!" next week!
