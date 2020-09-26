COVID-19 continues to rule local headlines
As we begin this week, the coronavirus is continuing to rear its ugly head which is beginning to bother some local activities. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich volleyball team is currently off for another week or so, due to an opposing player from a visiting team testing positive. The Lady Cards JV players were listed as close contacts and were forced to quarantine until October 4. Losing the JV left the Cardinals varsity with just six players, so a number of matches have been postponed. So far the Cardinals varsity football team and cross country teams have not had any COVID issues and will continue to play. The next game football game is scheduled at Bottineau on October 2. Cardinals Cross Country will have its next meet in Harvey on September 29.
It's even worse at North Border, where both schools in Walhalla and Pembina have gone to a distance learning format for each high school as a handful of positive cases were in each. This has stopped games and practices for both the Eagles football and volleyball teams, and they will not resume practices until October 7. It's really too bad this has happened, as North Border football is 4-1 on the year and is having their best season in years.
As said many times however, it is what it is. We all need to be thankful for every day the kids can be in school for in-person learning and just as thankful that we have gotten as far as we have in the fall sports season. Let's all just hope this is a bump in the road and activities either will continue or get back to business shortly.
Minnesota Twins to begin playoffs this week; Vikings are a mess
There is some great news for Minnesota Twins fans. As we write these words, the Twins are on a four game winning streak and have shot back into first place in the AL Central. Right now the Twins have the third seed in the American League playoffs. The postseason for MLB is going to be way different this year, as there will be 16 teams in the playoffs, eight from each league. The first round format will be a best of three series, with all games played at the higher seed. From the division, championship and the World Series will be played at designated sites, with the final played at the Texas Rangers new stadium in Arlington. Like everything else this sports season, it's been a bizarre year for baseball, but hopefully the Twins playing well into the postseason will generate some excitement.
The Vikings, on the other hand, are another story. They are 0-2 on the season with two ugly losses, and now injuries are beginning to mount. This is the first time the Vikes have started 0-2 since Mike Zimmer became their head coach. Watching NFL games is more like watching a practice, and for that and other reasons we won't get into here, the losses are not nearly as painful. Let's hope our Vikings and the NFL in general gets their act together, as ratings have been way down for the most part.
Highway 5 Pool League to have annual meeting
We will leave you this week by reminding pool players that the annual organizational meeting will be this coming week. It's scheduled for October 1 at 7:00 p.m., with this year's meeting at the Langdon Eagles Club. There have been over 20 teams in this league the last several years, so if you have an existing team or would like to join or start one, be at the Eagles to get signed up on October 1. You can call 256-3300 for more information.
"See ya!" next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.