Cardinals football ranked first in preseason poll; First home game Aug. 28
As many of you read this week's issue, the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals football team played their first game of the season on Aug. 21 at Northern Cass. The Cards are hoping for big things once again this season, and it showed when they were ranked number one in the state in the preseason Class A 11 Man Football Poll. Langdon-Edmore-Munich got all 10 first place votes, and they were followed by Velva, Minot Ryan, Oakes and Lisbon to round out the top five.
The Cardinals have their first home game of the season on Aug. 28 versus Hatton-Northwood. If you are one of the lucky fans who will have a ticket for the game (It's kind of like finding Willy Wonka's Golden Ticket this year), expect to see a high powered offense coupled with a hard hitting defense, as in years past. There has been some grumbling about the limited number of tickets that will be sold, but things could be worse. Devils Lake has announced that are not allowing ANY fans at their games through the fall sports season. So if you have or will have a ticket, congratulations, and for the rest of you remember that the game will be broadcast live on Cardinal Vision and also heard with "The Principal" Randy Hill and I on 95-7 The Rock Farm. It sounds like the back yards of houses near the field on 17th Avenue will be full, like watching a Chicago Cubs game from the rooftops across from Wrigley Field. Let's all just remember that that the goal for all of this is to allow the players and teams to have a healthy and successful season, and we all pray that a full season can be played.
Cross County to begin meets Aug. 22
Cross Country across North Dakota will begin competition on Aug. 22. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich teams have 10 boys and five girls out this year. This will get things rolling with a meet at Hillsboro on Aug. 22. Meets from what we have been told will have staggered starts to promote social distancing, and there have been some meets limiting teams, although we have been told which ones. We will try and have cross country results throughout the season here in the Republican.
ESPN to broadcast high school Aug. 29 in Bismarck
With so much college football including NDSU, UND and the Big 10 have cancelled or postponed their seasons to the spring, there has been a thirst for sports content to broadcast. That is something that will give two Bismarck schools the national spotlight, as it has been confirmed that ESPNU will broadcast a high school game between Bismarck Century and Bismarck Legacy live from the Community Bowl in Bismarck on Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. This will be what is believed to be the first ever nationally televised high school football in North Dakota history. What a great way to promote our state, and the brand of football that is played here. It should be a lot of fun to watch. Fans will also get a chance to see Patriots senior lineman Andrew Leingang in action, as he is what some are calling the most highly recruited players in state history.
Fall Sports Preview in this paper
We will leave you this week by inviting you to check our annual Fall Sports Preview. In it you will find a preview for all Cardinals fall sports, along with a schedule for each team. We would like to thank all of the sponsors who made this year Profile possibly, and thanks to the coaches for providing the team information.
"See ya!" next week!
