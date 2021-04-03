Jake's Take on Sports

Spending the last days of March in Williston
We come to you this week from Williston, where it has been an unexpected trip out here but a necessary one. I'm not going to get into the details here (most of you can probably guess), but just know that things have taken a big turn for the better (for now anyway), and hopefully more good news is coming in the future. Your positive vibes and prayers have been very much appreciated. And a little update on life out here - it's dry, like most of the state. Rising gas and oil prices are starting rig activity to kick in a little, and the airport just announced that Delta Airlines is going to resume flights in June. Oh, and a Pizza Ranch is coming soon (nope, there's never been one here), along with something called Slim Chickens (look it up). Now, let's get to some local activites:
Langdon Country Club should be open as you read these words; fundraising Poker Tournament planned for April 11
We are told that the Langdon Country Club was planning on opening on April 2. The pins were expected to be in that day, which is one of the earliest times on record. We don't have any word on a spring meeting, but we can tell you that Randy Hill again will be running the Tuesday Men's League this season, and you can call or text him at 701-370-1118 for the early 3:30 p.m. or late 6:00 p.m. shifts. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich high school teams have begun practice on some parts of the course, with their first meets coming mid- to late-April.
The club will hold a fundraising Masters Texas Hold 'Em Tournament on April 11. The tourney will be held the last day of the Masters Golf Tournament, and you can play cards and watch the final day at the same time. Registration on the 11th will begin at Noon with the dealing to start at 1:00 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will go to the betterment of the course.
Cardinals baseball to begin games this week; Track and Field April 12
With improving and consistent warmer temperatures, high school baseball season will be getting started this week. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals are poised for a big season, and their first game will be at May-Port-C-G on April 6 then at a Shiloh Christian Invitational with two games on April 9. The Cardinals first home game is scheduled at home versus Bottineau on April 12 at 4:30 p.m. A big new addition to American Legion Field this year is a new artificial mound, courtesy of the Langdon Area Baseball Boosters. Track and field will get underway for the season with a meet at Devils Lake on April 12. Due to COVID-19 protocols, there are no indoor meets planned in the state, so thankfully we have some decent weather for all these outside events. And we are just as thankful to just have a spring sports season, something that did not happen at all last year due to the pandemic.
Langdon Blades players and coaches part of ND Showcase title
Let's leave this week by congratulating Langdon Blades seniors Cooper Zimmer, Isak Dease, and Trevor Hove; freshman Mason Romfo; and coach Nic Roy on being part of team North Dakota, who won in a hockey showcase in Casper, Wyo., held March 26-28. They only lost one game on their way to the "Rocky Mountain Rumble" title. Dease had a hat trick in one of the earlier games, and they beat team Wyoming for the title. Great job, fellas!
"See ya!" next week!
