Jake's Take on Sports

Fall sports come to an end, miraculously
Many are breathing a huge sigh of relief this week that fall sports somehow made it to the finish line. What a wild ride that was, as players and coaches had many white knuckle moments, praying that they either didn't test positive for COVID-19, and that they didn't become a close contact.
Well I guess miracles do happen, as all North Dakota sports made it all the way through the postseason, which culminated in the 2020 State Class A and B Volleyball Tournaments played at the Fargodome Nov. 19-21.
The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals volleyball team had another great season, making it all the way to the state title once again, losing to a very good Linton-HMB team in three very close sets. If one or two more points go the Lady Cards way, we are probably talking about another state crown, as two of the three sets went to extra points.
But the Cardinals netters can be proud of the season they had regardless of what happened, finishing their season at 22-3. Lexi Olson, Kaylee Lowery, Jalynn Swanson, Morgan Freije and Marlee Hetletved all made the All-Region 4 team, while Olson won Region 4 Senior Athlete of the Year. The All-State Class B Volleyball team will be coming out in the week ahead. Before the season no one thought we'd even get to the halfway point for fall sports, and see them all reach the finish line is credit to everyone involved. Congrats to the Lady Cards on another great volleyball year.
Several area athletes make All-State football
The All-State teams are out for high school football in North Dakota. Here are the athletes who made the squads for Class A 11 Man and 9 Man:
Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- Simon Romfo, first team quarterback, senior athlete of the year; Grant Romfo, first team running back; Alex Cluchie, first team offensive line; Jack Romfo, first team defensive line; Carter Tetrault, second team; Josh Krivarchka, coach of the year
North Border -- Jaden Lee, first team defensive back; Jaxen Johnson, first team linebacker;
Cavalier -- Brannin Cleem, first team quarterback; Daniel Hinkle, first team offensive line; Andre LexTexier, first team defensive line; Landon Carter, Jacob Steele, second team; Sandy Laxdal, coach of the year
North Prairie -- Xavier Mitchell, first team running back;
Congratulations to all these gentlemen on a job well done!
Winter sports to hopefully begin Dec. 14
We will leave with the news that winter sports can get back to practicing in our area on Nov. 30. Competition can begin on Dec. 14. Right now, tentatively, Langdon-Edmore-Munich is scheduled to play at Benson County on Dec. 14 in Leeds, and the Cardinals boys team will play at home versus Midway-Minto on Dec. 15. We will have much more on the Cardinals and other area teams getting their seasons started next week.
Happy Thanksgiving weekend, and "See ya!" next week!
