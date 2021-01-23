Jake's Take on Sports

Two Langdon racers impressive in Arizona
Let's start this week by congratulating two auto racers from Langdon on achieving something awfully rare recently. Lance Schill and Bryan Kakela were both racing in Arizona for the Wild West Shootout, which was the 15th annual this year, held in mid-January. Well on one of the nights in a feature race, Lance and Bryan finished first and second in the X-Mod division. Pretty cool stuff when you realize that racers from 12 different states were involved in the Shootout, and 50 cars were in the field the night they finished 1-2. And to top it off, this is the first time Lance and Bryan have ended the same race first and second in the 12 years they have been racing together. What a great story, and you can find pictures from the event and more about it in this weeks Republican.
Cardinals, Lady Cards both have huge games this week
It's been good times as of late for the Langdon-Edmore-Munich boys and girls basketball teams. The boys won two absolute thrillers in beating Rugby and Dunseith this past week to push their record to an unbeaten 8-0, and up to fourth in the latest boys basketball poll. The Cards now have another big test at home on Jan. 26, as they will host second ranked Four Winds-Minnewaukan, who still feature senior 6-foot-10 inch center Bronson Walter (Rumor has it he wear a size 20 shoe!). This should be a fantastic match up, and remember you can now come to the gym in to watch the games, as there is a max of up to 500 that are allowed in. You can also get a ticket right at the gate. If you've never seen Bronson in person, he is worth the price of admission, trust me.
Meanwhile the Lady Cards have perhaps an even bigger game on Jan. 25, when they head to Dunseith to play the Dragons. This game will decide the regular season champion for District 8, and even more importantly give them the top seed in the District 8 Tournament. This year it has been decided that both tourneys will be held at higher seed throughout, instead of at one site. So, if the Lady Cards win, they wouldn't have to leave their home gym for the girls district tournament.
Langdon hockey at home this weekend
We will leave you by inviting hockey fans out to Dakota Spirit Arena, for a bunch of home hockey games for the Blades girls and boys teams. The girls are continuing a six game home stand, while the boys are at home versus Northwood. Check out dakotaspiritarena.org for game times and more information.
"See ya!" next week!
