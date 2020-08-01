Langdon has three teams make State baseball tourneys in 19U, Babe Ruth and 12U
There is some very good news to report this week in what has otherwise been a pretty dismal year for local sports. The Langdon Area Baseball program has had three teams qualify for state tournaments on the weekend of July 22-25.
The Langdon Red Sox Class B 19U team finally got over the hump against Park River to win the District 5 championship. Park River has ended Langdon's baseball season in either Legion or High School baseball the last three years, but this season things changed, as a very talented Red Sox team beat the Pirates by the 10 run rule in six innings 14-4. It was a very satisfying win for the players that have gone through lots of disappoint on the baseball field, and now they get to show their talents at the state level, playing in the 2020 Class B Independent League Tournament in Minot Aug. 7-9. Langdon will be Velva in the first round of the tourney at 6:30pm on Aug. 7. It's the first summer baseball state tournament appearance for the Red Sox since they hosted the 2018 State American Legion Baseball Tournament.
The Langdon Eagles Babe Ruth team has advanced to the State B Babe Ruth Tournament for the fourth year in a row. They won their District 3 Tournament by beating Grafton in a best two out of three series, winning 15-9 and 6-2. They now play at the State Tournament in Kindred July 31-Aug. 4. The Eagles played their first game versus Hazen at 1:30 p.m. on July 31. They were guaranteed two games in the double elimination tourney, but could play up to five if they make a deep run.
And last but not least the Langdon Red Sox 12U team has made it to the State 12U Tournament in Park River July 30-Aug. 1. They took second in the North Valley League Tournament and won their first game at the state tourney 19-4 over Watford City. They qualified for the tournament because Park River got in as the host team.
As you can see, summer baseball has had quite the season in Langdon, and along with these three teams, they also had league tournament champions in the 10U and 8U leagues. A big shout out goes out to all the coaches who worked hard with the players to help make these titles happen.
Glow Ball Tournament at the Langdon Country Club Aug. 1
After that long talk about baseball, we just have enough room this week to remind area golfers that the Langdon Country Club is hosting a Glow Ball Tournament on Aug. 1 at dusk. This is open to all ages and there are signup sheets in the clubhouse or you can call 701-256-5938. The Langdon Tuesday Men's League committee also wanted us to remind league golfers to make sure you play your league matches. Apparently there have been issues with league members blowing off their opponents and playing with friends instead. That is not allowed by the league, and they would appreciate this practice to please stop. The Tuesday Men's League is down to its hope stretch with two weeks left on the schedule.
Tune in next time as we begin to talk fall sports (Hopefully)! "See ya!" next week!
