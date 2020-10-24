Snow is here but hopefully not for long
Let's begin this week by saying that the snow finally came to the Tundra on Octobrr 20, but we pray it's not here for good. The long range forecast, as unreliable as it can be, is calling for temperatures at or possibly in the 40's for the latter part of October and well into November which is fantastic stuff if that holds true. There are a number of fall events that we still hope to get in if the COVID-19 stuff stays away.
We are very fortunate in Cavalier County that we are still in the "Blue" color status which means no real restrictions at sporting events. We can tell that Pembina County is in the green, which means no more that 200 people at an event, and they have restricted fans to just two tickets per player and cheerleader. Several other North Dakota counties are doing the same. So let's hope blue is the color Cavalier County stays with for a long time. Stay healthy folks!
Halloween could be a huge sports day in Langdon
October 31 is lining up to be a super fun day for high school sports in Langdon. Now one thing has to happen, and that's the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals football team has to win their first round playoff game versus Thompson on October 24.
Should that become reality, there would be a second Cardinals playoff game on Halloween and then that would be followed by a Lady Cards volleyball match that evening - one that was rescheduled at home at 6:30 p.m. against Benson County.
How fun it would be to see two teams that are trying to defend their state titles play on the same day. Both teams are playing as well as they have been all season, so let's hope it happens.
State Cross Country Meet happening October 24; Cards Christianson makes All-East Region
The 2020 State A and B Cross Country meets are going on October 24. They have split the meets up this year, with Class A remaining in Jamestown and Class B moved to Cooperstown.
Congratulations to Langdon-Edmore-Munich sophomore Mason Christianson who made the All-East Region team after he ran a very good 17:53 time at the East Region meet also held at Cooperstown on October 17. Mason and both the Cards boys and girls teams will now compete at State along with both teams from Pembina County North. We wish all our area athletes the best of luck in Cooperstown.
Sports writing legend Sid Hartman passes away at the age of 100
We will leave you this week with the sad news that longtime (And we mean LONG time) Minneapolis Star Tribune sportswriter and columnist Sid Hartman passed away at the age of 100.
Sid began writing for the "Strib" in 1945 (!!) and hosted a very popular radio call-in show Sunday mornings on WCCO Radio in 1955. He kept going with both, remarkably, until his death.
He had a very great career, and it wasn't only in sports media. Sid was also the man who created the Minneapolis Lakers, who of course, later turned into the Los Angeles Lakers. Sid was the general manager of the team in their early years in the Twin Cities.
So here's to Sid Hartman, rest in peace, and thank you from your many "close personal friends".
"See ya!" next week!
