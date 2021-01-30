Jake's Take on Sports

Cardinals Senior Night for both teams coming Feb. 5
The home games for Langdon-Edmore-Munich boys and girls basketball teams are still in big numbers, but believe it or not things are flying by quickly. This is the last week of regular season games for the Lady Cards, and their last two home games as well. So, that being the case, Feb. 5 has been designated as Senior Night for both the girls and boys teams, when they host Grafton in a double header. Girls seniors Lexi Olson and Kaylee Lowery will honored, along with boys seniors Grant Romfo, Simon Romfo and Jagger Worley. It's amazing that it's come to this point of their careers, as it seems like all five have been playing since the 1990's. But this will be there night, and hopefully fans can get out and honor them as well. Both games with the Spoilers should be highly entertaining ones, as all four teams involved are rated in the top 10 in the state. The Cards boys still have several games left on their schedule, but it was thought that a dual Senior Night would be appropriate so that more fans could be there.
Lady Cards clinch home court advantage for District 8 Tournament
While we just said that this week will be the final home games of the regular season, but there will be more home games on the horizon for the Lady Cards in the postseason. Langdon-Edmore-Munich got the top seed in the District 8 Tournament, and also the regular season title with a win at Dunseith on Jan. 25. With the COVID-19 protocols, it has been decided for now that each game in the district tournament will be held at the site of the higher seed. So, the Cardinals will have two games in their home gym on Valentine's Weekend. The official bracket will be determined this week during the District 8 seeding meeting on Feb. 3. The tournament normally would have held entirely at the North Star school in Cando, so the Lady Cards should feel fortunate they will get two home games due to the protocols. I guess there are some good things that come out of COVID-19.
Langdon junior gold hockey team to have their first games since Jan. 10
If you've wondering why there hasn't been any coverage of the Langdon Blades junior gold hockey team in last couple of weeks, it's because they haven't been playing. Both Grand Forks and Northwood reported some positive COVID cases and close contacts on their teams, which means that both games were postponed. But they will finally get back into action on Jan. 30 at Northwood, and Jan. 31 at Fargo, both league games. The Blades have also rescheduled that two games missed, and have added two games with the MayPort Ice Dawgs in February, which we will talk more about in the weeks. It's just good to see the Blades get back out on the ice.
"See ya!" next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.