Cardinals football wins first game; Begin conference play at PR Sept. 4
Football season is underway across North Dakota, and the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals got into action Aug. 21 at Northern Cass. Despite losing three All-Staters and a couple of All-Conference players, the Cards really didn't miss a beat in their 59-14 over the Jaguars. With strong senior leadership, and some very talented younger faces in the lineup, Langdon-Edmore-Munich figures to be right in the mix for another state title.
After hosting Hatton-Northwood for their first home game of the season on Aug. 28, the Cardinals will hit the road for their first Region 2A game of the year, at Park River. Langdon-Edmore-Munich is ranked number one in the state in the latest Class A 11 Man Poll, and this week they received all 19 first place votes. The Cards are also picked first in Region 2A, and beginning with PR, will have seven conference games to try and reach the postseason.
Lady Cards Volleyball to begin season on Sept. 3 at home versus Cavalier
The Langdon-Edmore-Munich volleyball team will get their season underway Sept. 3 with a home match versus the Cavalier Tornadoes. The Lady Cards are embarking on what they hope will be another successful season and another possible state championship. Rich Olson is in his 25th season coaching Cardinals volleyball, and he is assisted once again this year by Tami Flink and Alison Podhrasky. Jane Hart and Morgan Titus are coaching the junior high team.
The Cards strength this season will be their hitting, led by All-State senior Lexi Olson, plus senior Kaylee Lowery, junior Morgan Freije and freshman Cora Badding. All four are experienced and know how to knock it down. They have several athletic girls that are vying for spots at setter and in the back row, and if those spots get solidified, look out.
This season the Lady Cards are looking for their sixth straight Region 4 crown. Due to COVID-19 regulations and guidelines, matches will look a little different, as teams won't be switching benches between sets, and their will only be one team captain from each team meeting with the officials before each match, among other minor changes. For the Cardinals first home match, fans are reminded to please wear a mask into the building until you are seated. There will be concessions with a limited menu.
5th and 6th grade basketball has begun
Speaking of girls sports, it's great to see grade school girls basketball get going. Teams from across the region all have teams involved, with the Langdon-Edmore-Munich team being coached this season by Mykal Morstad. Saturday jamborees are not allowed this year, so it will just a full season of regular season games for everyone involved. We wish all teams the best of luck.
Coping with the virus in ingenious ways
One good thing about dealing with COVID-19 is the innovative ways that schools are making things work. One such story is the Langdon High School choir, under the direction of Kim Hart, was having trouble finding enough space to social distance to have rehearsals in their usual practice room. So, Mrs. Hart took the kids outside (!!) for a practice, just beyond the high school side doors. Sure, it's not optimal, but what a great example of working and together and continuing some sort of normalcy. Where there's a will there's a way! If we hear of more stories like this, we will pass them along to you here.
"See ya!" next week!
