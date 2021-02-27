Jake's Take on Sports

Lady Cards in Region 4 Championship Game for fourth straight year
Let's start this week by updating you on the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals girls basketball team. As we write these words, the Lady Cards are in the Region 4 girls basketball championship game for the fourth straight year and were trying to make it to their fourth straight State Class B Girls Tournament to be held in Minot March 4-6 at the MSU-Dome. No matter what happens in the title game, it's quite a feat to make it this far in tournament time for four straight years. Of course, the Cardinals were also trying to get to the State B to defend their State B crown. While we will have complete coverage of the region tourney next week, we can tell you that Kaylee Lowery was named Region 4 Senior Athlete of the Year, and she and Morgan Freije were named to the All Region 4 team.
District 8 Boys Basketball Tournament is underway
The night after the girls championship for Region 4, the District 8 boys basketball tournament gets started on Feb. 26. Langdon-Edmore-Munich has the top seed in the tourney, just like the girls did. As a matter of fact, the seeding for the District 8 boys tourney is exactly the same as the girls. The Cards boys will get a bye in the first round and play the winner of the St. John/Rolla game at 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 27. Also like the girls, the boys tournament is being held at home sites, meaning that each game will be held at the higher seed and not all at one venue. The Cardinals are guaranteed two games at home. It also means a lot to win the district tournament this year, as the winner will get to host one, possibly two games in the Region 4 tournament, which also will be held at home sites. We hope you can get out and see the Cards in action in person, as they have had one fantastic season to this point with a record going into the postseason of 16-3.
It's state tournament time for 19U boys and girls hockey; 10 team girls tourney to be held at Dakota Spirit Arena
This is such a bananas time of year with one tournament coming after another, and hockey, for our immediate area, is coming up next. The State Junior Gold Hockey Tournament will be happening in Fargo March 4-6, and the 19U State Girls Hockey Tournament will be in Langdon that same weekend! The Langdon Blades boys will be seeded fourth for their tourney, while the girls should be either fifth or sixth. We were hoping to get brackets in the paper for both tourneys, but league games were still being played after our deadline. There will be a lot of people here for the girls tourney, and you can check out the website dakotaspiritarena.org for game times for each tournament. We welcome everyone to Langdon for the girls tournament, and we all hope you enjoy your stay. Best of luck to all teams!
"See ya!" next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.