Jake's Take on Sports

COVID-19 beginning cause problems with area teams
As we knew all along, this fall sports season would be a slippery slope to get games and seasons in. While it has been going as good or maybe even better than expected, there have been some schools that have had to shut down activities for the moment, Kindred, Williston, and now as close as Four Winds, all have either postponed activities or have even had to shut down and go back to distance learning for two weeks. Even Langdon-Edmore-Munich has had a few issues, although it has not resulted in pausing anything, thankfully. But as most of you read these words, we are about to go five weeks into the football season, a mark some said would never happen at the start of the year. So let's just enjoy each week as best we can, and hope that things keep going in positive direction.
Senior Night planned for Sept. 22 for Lady Cards volleyball
With the danger of COVID-19 always looming these days, normal things planned normally for the end of the regular season are being moved up to make sure they get in. This is the same for Senior Night for the Langdon-Edmore-Munich volleyball team, which will now be held before the match against Benson County in Langdon on Sept. 22. Lady Cards seniors Lexi Olson, Kaylee Lowery and Raelyn Klindt will be honored before the match with their parents. Lowery had a special moment recently, as she tied a program record for Langdon-Edmore-Munich volleyball with 14 aces in a match win at home over Rolette on Sept. 15. There is a slight chance she may have had 15 which would give the record exclusively, but for now she a tied with Steph Stremick who set it in 1994, and Sydney Ellingson, who had 14 aces in a match in 2016. Hopefully those that can make the match on Sept. 22 will do so to applaud all three Cardinals seniors and great careers. The Cards football team had their Senior Night and also Homecoming on Sept. 11.
Cardinals Cross Country to host their annual Harvey Hope Invitational
The Langdon-Edmore-Munich cross country teams have been getting several meets in the last couple of weeks. But Sept. 21 will be a special day, as its their turn to host a meet. The Harvey Hope Invitational Meet will be held at the Langdon Country Club on that day, with the boys and girls starting at 4:00 p.m. The meet is named in Harvey's honor, as he was a big part of keeping the cross country program alive, along with Roger Snortland. Both men have passed away, but certainly not forgotten on helping make the teams what they are today. The weather looks perfect for running, maybe even a little too warm with a high of 75 degrees.
Cardinals football is home to Westhope Sept. 25! "See ya!" next week!
