Jake's Take on Sports

Just when spring sporting activities are ready to go, the weather goes to you know what
This week was expected to have several activities getting underway for spring sports. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals high school baseball team has two home games scheduled April 12 and 15, while the Cardinals and several area track teams are to compete in Devils Lake, with Langdon-Edmore-Munich to host an Early Bird meet on April 15. The first region golf meets of the season were also set to begin in the week ahead. All of those activities look rather doubtful now, with 30 degree temperatures forecasted for our area in the early part of the week but will hopefully get better. While we hope this is only a bump in the road weather-wise, and it seems to be, let's hope a full season of spring sports and activities can still be had; everyone involved deserves it.
Grant Romfo is first Cardinals All-State boys basketball player in 24 years; And some other interesting All-State facts
In this week's paper we finally got in the good news that Langdon-Edmore-Munich senior Grant Romfo made the North Dakota All-State Class B Boys Basketball team. It's very good stuff, but when we went back to check the history of the award, it's very rare how many boys athletes have received the honor in our area.
Let's start with the Langdon side of the co-op. Before Grant's award, you have to go back to 1997 when a Cardinal player made the team, and that was Brandon Badding, who got on it in both 1996 and 1997. The other Cardinals to make the team are as follows: in Class B, making the team were Shane Jordan in 1995, Danny Phillips in 1991-92, Jason Sillers in 1991, Todd Domres in 1988, and Darrin Romfo in 1984-85. There was one Langdon player who made All-State when the Cardinals was Class A, and that was Joe Dosmann in 1979. Before 1997, they just did a combined Class A and B All-State team, and Kent Krom made that exclusive squad back in 1967.
On the Munich side, Cardinals coach Andy Haaven was the last player to make it in 1996 as part of the Munich-Starkweather Magic Storm. Munich Magicians boys players who made All-State were, of course, Mr. Basketball Marty McDonald (who was named to the team three times in 1990-92), Kevin Ewert, and Brad Westphal, who both made it in 1983. As for Edmore? They have one All-State boys player, the legendary Mark Melland, who made the Class B first team in 1982.
When you think about it, that's not very many with just 14 total players from the three schools on the list, which goes back almost 55 years. There certainly have been some players that should have made it but didn't (Justin Flink anyone? Simon Romfo?), and those that had injuries that cut short promising careers (Jeremy Dinius, Clay Fetsch and Russ Stremick come to mind). It doesn't mean the brand of basketball has been poor. There have been some ups and downs but for sure more positives that negatives. I guess we will just end things here by congratulating Grant on being the first All-State boys basketball in Cavalier County in nearly a quarter century (!!).
Langdon Country Club announces spring dates
Last week we told you the Langdon Country Club is open for the season, and the clubhouse will officially open on April 11 when the club will host a Masters Texas Hold 'Em Poker Tournament. Now this doesn't mean you need to be a master card player to participate; it's just that the final round of the Masters Golf Tournament will be on their big screens while the tourney is going on. The tournament begins at 1:00 p.m.
The first Tuesday Men's Stag of the season will be held at the clubhouse on April 13, and we are told the kitchen will be open that evening. Tuesday Men's League golf is set to start on May 18, and to sign up your team for either the early or late shifts, contact Randy Hill at 701-370-1118. The spring meeting for the club will be held on April 20 at 6:00 p.m. For the season, Kyle Rollness is once again club president, Kevin "Cocoa" Beauchamp is the head groundskeeper, and Alison Podhradsky and Jenny Romfo are teaming up to run the clubhouse. If you have any questions on anything with the LCC, call 701-256-5938. In other good golf news, the Walhalla and Cavalier County Clubs have also opened for the season.
Spring Sports Preview is this issue
We will leave you by inviting everyone to check out the Republican's yearly "Spring Sports Preview" in this week's paper. It has a nice look at all Cardinals spring sports plus schedules, team pics, and more. Thanks to all of our sponsors for making this preview happen!
"See ya!" next week!
