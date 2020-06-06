Langdon Red Sox baseball ready to begin season
We start this week with some positive news. Baseball is set to get underway for the Langdon Red Sox. Again, as we have told you the last couple of weeks, this is not American Legion Baseball, but what is called "North Dakota Class B Independent League Baseball". The national American Legion office called off baseball activities across the country for this summer, so this is what's taking its place. There are now 40 teams signed up to play across the state. The league will follow the same rules as the spring high school season. There still will be pitch counts, and courtesy runners are allowed, along with players being able to re-enter. One big rule change from Legion ball is that teams can use a designated hitter for any position, not just the pitcher. The Red Sox will have a busy start to their season, playing at Larimore for a league double header on June 8 at 4:30 p.m., hosting Hatton at 5:30 June 10, then taking on Park River at home at 5:30 on June 12. Tanner Groth is once again coaching the team. If you want to find out more information on this new league, check out their website at ndbaseballclassb.com.
Babe Ruth and Little League Baseball plus Girls Softball begins the week of June 15
For the rest of the levels of Langdon Area Baseball, they will get started next week. The schedules weren't quite ready at press time, but Babe Ruth baseball will have their first game of the year on June 16, with 10U Little League also starting the same night. 12U Baseball and Girls Softball will once again play Mondays and Wednesdays and will begin on June 15. The Langdon Eagles Babe Ruthers will be trying for their third straight district title, and are coached this year by Jacob Delvo and Hayes Haslekaas. Girls Softball is scheduled to have a shortened season due to the COV-19 restrictions. They will only get six scheduled games before their league tourney on July 11 in Cavalier. While the seasons will all be a bit shorter, it's just great to see activities coming back and kids playing the sports they love.
Father's Day weekend tournament scheduled at the Langdon Country Club
We will leave you with some more good news, and that is a tournament has been added to the schedule at the Langdon Country Club. It will be a club fundraising 2-person scramble tourney on June 20, open to men and women of all ages. Their will be a signup sheet in the clubhouse shortly. It will begin with a shotgun start on the 20th at 10:00 a.m. Also the club board wanted us to remind golfers that dues must be paid by June 15 to avoid a late fee. You can take care of that also at the clubhouse.
"See ya!" next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.