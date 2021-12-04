Annnnnnd, we're back! For a final final!
As anyone who knows the hot spots of Cavalier County (If you know what I mean by hot spot), it doesn't matter if you are in Langdon, Munich, Sarles, Calio, Nekoma, Osnabrock, Milton or Frost Fire, there's always time for a final final. And that is the way it's working for this column as well, which seems to be fitting. This is the last issue of the Cavalier County Republican. There were a couple of 11th hour Hail Marys to keep it alive, but those unfortunately fell through. So it appears this is it, and while I will try not to get as emotional about it as last week, it does bring a lot of sadness as I know many, many people were hoping something or someone would come along and keep it going (More on that in a moment). Thanks so much to our advertisers, subscribers, and readers, as you all can pat yourselves on the back for keeping this newspaper going for 132 years. Let's get to some final final sports stuff.
Some starting dates to keep in mind
We talked last week about boys basketball getting underway with practice, and games for the boys will begin this week. The boys first game for Langdon-Edmore-Munich will be in Minto versus the Midway-Minto Mustangs on Dec. 14, and the Cards first home game is against a very good North Border team on Dec. 16.
In girls basketball, the Lady Cards played their first game at home against North Border on Dec. 3. They then travel to Nelson County and play in McVille on Dec. 7 and have their annual home games in Edmore against Midway-Minto on Dec. 9 and in Munich versus Benson County on Dec. 13.
Langdon Blades hockey will not get going until the middle of the month, although the boys team is playing an exhibition game versus the Langdon Old Timers on Dec. 4 at 7:00 p.m., which will be a fundraiser for the team to purchase some new Bauer equipment. There are 12 players out for the boys team, and Nic Roy is the head coach assisted this year by Alex Gronhovd and Patrick Rime. The first league game is Dec. 17 at Fargo, and their first home game is not until Jan. 9 versus Watford City.
The Langdon girls team will be coached once again by Jeff Schneider. The girls will open their season at Bismarck on Dec. 11 with their first home game not coming until Jan. 8, also taking on Bismarck. We had an unknown early deadline for this column, so we apologize as this was the only information we were able to get about the girls team.
Of course I will be updating you on area sports on KNDK 1080, 95-7 My FM and myborderland.com through the winter. We as well will be broadcasting winter sports for teams across the northeast region for what we affectionately call "Nervous Breakdown season". Some other great resources are region4nd.org for Cardinals athletic updates, and dakotaspiritarena.org for everything with Langdon Blades hockey. For our North Border readers, the school website is probably the best way to keep in touch with the Eagles. It has a weird web address, but its https://nd02202887.schoolwires.net/. I know some of you aren't exactly tech savvy, which is one of the reasons why you get this paper in the first place, but there are some ideas to try.
Just a couple quick thank yous before we finish our final final
We did a lengthy bit on this last week, but one more time I need to thank Lori at the Republican for everything she has done-not only to get this column going but for keeping the paper going for the past 23 years. The best line I've heard about this newspaper, is that it's the best of its kind north of Highway 2 from someone that knows. That's saying a lot being how many weekly papers there are in the northeast and north central portions of North Dakota. And while they have been taking plenty of heat the last few weeks, I also want to thank Country Media for also giving me the opportunity to do this column of sports and other things that travel through this silly brain of mine for the last almost 20 years. Many thanks.
What the future holds
Will this column continue in the future? Well, we are looking at options to keep this alive and hopefully that will be figured out sooner than later. In another paper, maybe something digital, or perhaps a blog where at least folks can read this column and get some box scores are all options on the table at this time.
Well, my final final is done. "See ya!" sometime hopefully, and THANK YOU ALL!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.