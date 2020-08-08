Guidelines are here for fans and games for Fall Sports in Langdon
The Cardinals Sports Co-op Committee with representatives from Langdon, Edmore and Munich in attendance. Their job was to set guidelines for how winter sports will run for Cardinals home games this fall. While everything with is still very fluid with COVID-19, here are some of the highlights of the initial fall sports plan:
Fans - Each player and coach of a Cardinals team participating in an event will receive four tickets to presell at a flat rate of $8 each. There will be no season passes except for students. With North Dakota being in the Green Phase of reopening, that means that no more than 500 people can attend a public event. For opposing teams, they will each be sent 100 tickets to also presell to their fans. Students will be allowed to attend games with a pass. Fans attending the games are required to wear a mask into the buildings and recommended to wear one anywhere on school property.
Games - The schedule for Cardinals football, volleyball and cross country teams will remain the same with these changes. There will not any regular season volleyball tournaments held, but the Lady Cards volleyball team will stay play all of their regular season matches. Langdon-Edmore-Munich will play their complete varsity schedule, including non-conference contests, with their first game at Northern Cass on Aug. 21. Guidelines for Cross Country have not been completely released yet, but except less teams at tourneys there, and also staggered start times.
Practices - Practice starting dates have not changed, with football and cross country beginning Aug. 10, and volleyball Aug. 17.
Broadcasts - With a cap on the number of fans and crowds at games, all Cardinals home football and volleyball games will broadcast LIVE on Cardinal Vision, and can also be streamed live through the NFHS Network. Along with home games, most road games will be broadcast on KNDK-FM, or 95-7 The Rock Farm, and online through myborderland.com.
Please remember that these guidelines and regulations have been put in place to keep schools open and to keep athletes and students as healthy. As tough as this is going to be for some people, the bottom line is that is keeps kids playing and performing in activities, which is the goal of all of this. If you have questions please call the Langdon High School at 256-5291.
Summer Baseball near its end
As fall sports get rolling, summer baseball is about to finish a very nice season. The Langdon Babe Ruth Eagles Baseball team had a great year, finishing second at State in Kindred, and if it wasn't for two absolute miraculous catches by LaMoure in winners bracket, plus the Eagles leaving 15 runners on base, we might have been talking about a state title. Congrats to all players and coaches on a great effort and fine season. You can read about their run at the State B Babe Ruth Tourney in this weeks paper.
The Langdon Red Sox 19U team is competing at the State B Independent League Tournament in Minot Aug. 7-9. The Red Sox played Velva in a first round game on Aug. 7, and they are considered a favorite to win the title. We will let know how they did next week.
Cardinals football, cross country, lineup their coaching staffs
With practice starting Aug. 10 as earlier mentioned for Langdon-Edmore-Munch football and cross country, and times and coaches have also been set.
Cardinals varsity football will once again be coached by Josh Krivarchka, and he will again be assisted by Tim Polanski, Sam Preble and Marty Tetrualt. Alex Quintaine has left the area to teach a Turtle Lake, so there will be two new junior high coaches in Hayes Haslekaas and Kade Pengilly. Coaching the grade school team will be Jeff Schneider and Travis Hakanson. They are still looking for one more junior high and one more grade coach, contact the Langdon High School if you are interested. The varsity will run practice on Aug. 10 from 4-8 p.m., while the junior high will go the same day from 4-7.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich cross country will have their first practice Aug. 10 at 4:00 p.m. for both boys and girls. Todd Hetler will be the head coach again this season while new Langdon teacher Kiara Bassingthwaite will be the new assistant coach. We will volleyball information next week.
Ladies City Tournament coming to Langdon Country Club Aug. 9
The next tournament at the Langdon Country Club will be the Ladies City, which will go on Aug. 9 with a tee off time of 11:30 a.m. All women club members are welcome to play, and it will be 18 holes of golf with a lunch included. A 2-person string tournament may be held on Aug. 14, but wasn't confirmed at press time. For more information on that, please call 701-256-5938.
"See ya!" next week!
