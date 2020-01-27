The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals girls basketball team was to have a busy schedule this past week, but a blizzard forced a district game at North Star to be moved to January 23. Their only game to report on was at home in Munich versus Rolette-Wolford on January 20. Despite a very slow start, the Lady Cards won big, 71-11. They are now 11-0 on the season and are still ranked second in the state. After meeting Hettinger-Scranton for a game in Jamestown on January 25, the Cardinals will host Dunseith on January 27 then play a girls/boys double header at New Rockford the afternoon of February 1.
In their game with the Comets, the Cards led just 2-0 almost halfway through the first quarter before they took off on a 21-2 run to end the frame. Kaitlynn Scherr had eight points, and Morgan Freije six for the rally.
After leading 41-7 at halftime, the Cardinals out scored R-W 27-4 in the second half to win big. Scherr finished with 17 points, Callie Ronningen 14, and Freije with 13. The Cards forced 33 Comets turnovers.
BOXSCORE
LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH 71,
ROLETTE-WOLFORD 11
RW -- 2 5 0 4 -- 11
LEM -- 23 23 19 8 -- 71
Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- Kaitlynn Scherr 17, Callie Ronningen 14, Morgan Freije 13, Kaylee Lowery 9, Lexi Olson 8, Calyn Crockett 6, Jaya Henderson 2, Halle Jabs 2, Whitney Pankratz 2
Rolette-Wolford -- Sierra Heinz 4, Morgan Casavant 2, Sam Brien 2, Savannah McColl 2
