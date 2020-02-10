The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals girls basketball team continued to wrap up the regular season portion of their schedule with road games at New Rockford-Sheyenne February 1 and at Four Winds-Minnewaukan February 3. The Lady Cards beat the Rockets 68-26 then got a tough win over the Lady Indians 52-46. With the victories, the second-ranked Cardinals moved their record to an unbeaten 16-0. They will close out their regular season schedule with three games - at Grafton on February 7, at home for Senior Day versus Velva on February 8 then at Midway-Minto in Minto on February 10. The Cards will be the top seed for the District 8 Girls Basketball Tournament which runs February 14-17 in Rolla. Langdon-Edmore-Munich will get a bye in the opening round then play a semifinal game at 5:00 p.m. on February 15 against the winner of the North Star/Rolla first round match up. Here is a recap of the Lady Cards last two games:
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 68, New Rockford-Sheyenne 26
The Cardinals had a rocky start to their game with the Rockets. They turned the ball over eight times in the first five minutes. But they got things together to take a 9-5 lead. The second and third quarters saw the Lady Cards' large assortment of talent on display, as they outscored NR-S 50-17 in the two frames to win the game. Callie Ronningen had 18 of her season high 26 points in the run. Langdon-Edmore-Munich junior forward Kaylee Lowery played one of her best games of the season in this one, scoring a season high 17 points while pulling down a team high 11 rebounds. Lexi Olson had seven boards and a game high seven assists for the Cardinals, while Kaitlynn Scherr added nine points. Hannah Haley led the Rockets with 11 points.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 52, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 46
It was a very late start when the Cards played at Fort Totten. Due to some long preliminary games and Parents Night for the Lady Indians, the game didn't tip off until 8:16 p.m. Langdon-Edmore-Munich struggled shooting, albeit getting some good looks at the basket. The Indians got off to 10-4 lead in the first quarter. They had a five point halftime lead cut down to two thanks to a Morgan Freije 24 foot 3-pointer at the buzzer of the second quarter to make the score 20-18.
The Lady Cards would not get their first lead of the game until 6:20 to go in the third quarter. Leading 32-30 going into the fourth, the Cardinals went on a 9-2 run to make things comfortable down the stretch. They went 7 for 7 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to clinch the win. Comparably, FW-M went just 5 for 14 from the line for the game.
Callie Ronningen led the Cards with 17 points followed by Morgan Freije with 15 and eight each by Kaitlynn Scherr and Kaylee Lowery. Lexi Olson hit a big jump shot late in the game and had all four of her points in the fourth quarter. Lowery led the team with 11 rebounds. The Indians were led by Mahpiya Jackson with 14 points.
