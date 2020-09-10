The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals volleyball team began to defend their 2019 State Championship when they finally got their season underway with a home match versus Cavalier on September 3. The Lady Cards had to battle most of the match but won in a sweep on set scores of 25-19, 25-16 and 25-16. With the win the Cardinals start their season at 1-0. After playing at Thompson on September 10, they will host Rolette on September 15 then play at North Border in Walhalla on September 17 before finishing up a busy week hosting Carrington the afternoon of September 19. Langdon-Edmore-Munich was ranked number one once again in the latest Class B volleyball poll.
In their matches with the Tornadoes, the Cards fell behind in each of the first two sets before getting things together to win them both. The third set was in doubt as Cavalier fought back from being down by as many as eight points before coming back to make the score 16-15. But the Lady Cards would go on a 7-0 run to win the the third set and the match.
The Cards got contributions from up and down the lineup in the victory, with freshman Cora Badding leading the team in kills with 11, followed by Lexi Olson and Morgan Freije with seven each. New freshman setter Jaylynn Swanson had a team high 18 assists, followed by Morgan Thielbar with seven. Defensively Kaylee Lowery led the team with nine digs for the match, and Frieje had a team high seven service aces.
