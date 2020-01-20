Hoping to just keep their consistency going, the unbeaten Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals girls basketball team continued a four game road trip that included a win at Stephen-Argyle 59-42 on January 9 then winning at St. John 71-23 on January 14. With those two victories, the second-ranked Lady Cards are now a perfect 10-0 on the season, and after playing at North Star on January 17, they will host Rolette-Wolford in Munich on January 20 then meet up for a game with Hettinger-Scranton in Jamestown at 6:30 p.m. on January 25. Here are recaps of their last two games:
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 59, Stephen-Argyle 42
In one of the more unique games on the Cardinals schedule this season, Langdon-Edmore-Munich traveled 90 miles east to play Stephen-Argyle. The game was unique in the fact that they played the game with Minnesota rules, which was two 18 minutes halves as opposed to four eight minutes quarters.
The second half would be the difference in this one as the Cards outscored the Storm 32-21 in the second half to secure the win. As it has been all season, defense was a big factor in the victory; the Lady Cards forced 31 S-A turnovers and held the Storm to just 29 shot attempts for the game.
Point guard Kaitlynn Scheer led all players in scoring with 19 points, and she was 4 for 4 from the 3-point line. Callie Ronningen got into double figures with 13 points as did Morgan Freije with 12. The Cardinals had 23 rebounds, with nine coming off the offensive glass. Ronningen had seven assists and four steals for the Cards, while Kaylee Lowery pulled down a team high eight rebounds. Riley Mooney led the Storm with 14 points.
BOXSCORE
LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH 59,
STEPHEN-ARGYLE 42
LEM -- 27 32 -- 59
SA -- 21 21 -- 42
Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- Kaitlynn Scherr 19, Callie Ronningen 13, Morgan Freije 12, Kaylee Lowery 7, Lexi Olson 6, Calyn Crockett 2
Stephen-Argyle -- Riley Mooney 14, Grace Carlson 9, Marey Kazmierczak 6, Greta Weberg 4, Annika Carlson 3, Leah Johnson 3, Starr Johnson 2, Casey Osowski 1
Rebounds -- LEM: 23 (Lowery 8); SA: 22
Assists -- LEM: 17 (Ronningen 7); SA: 12
Steals -- LEM: 15 (Ronningen 4); SA: 4
Turnovers -- LEM: 21; SA: 31
Field goal percentage -- LEM: 22/45 (49%); SA: 13/29 (44%)
Free throw percentage -- LEM: 10/19 (53%); SA: 15/20 (75%)
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 71, St. John 23
A huge start for the Cardinals in the first quarter would be the difference at St. John. All five Langdon-Edmore-Munich starters scored in the first frame, led by Morgan Freije with eights points and Lexi Olson with six.
Leading 46-15 at the half, the Lady Cards would outscore the Woodchucks 25-8 in the second half. Freije would lead the team in scoring with 16 points for the game followed by 15 for Callie Ronnigen and 13 from Kaitlynn Scherr.
The Cardinals defense forced 26 St. John turnovers, and the Woodchucks were led by Kendra Prouty with 11 points. She was one of only three St. John players that got in the score book.
BOXSCORE
LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH 71,
ST. JOHN 23
LEM -- 26 20 10 15 -- 71
STJ -- 3 12 4 4 -- 23
Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- Morgan Freije 16, Callie Ronningen 15, Kaitlynn Scherr 13, Calyn Crockett 9, Lexi Olson 8, Kaylee Lowery 8, Jaya Henderson 2
St. John -- Kendra Prouty 11, Natalie DeCouteau 7, Raycee Reed 5
