The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals girls basketball team had some disappointment in their two previous years in the state tournament, losing in the first round and settling for fifth place. But this year would be different, as the third time would be the charm. It would be the 15th appearance for a Cardinals girls basketball program at a state tournament (6 in Class A, 9 in Class B), and it resulted in their second Class B Girls Basketball Tournament championship, coupled with one in 2005. The Lady Cards would win three games in the tourney -- beating Hettinger-Scranton 56-35 in the opening round, Central Cass 62-42 in the semifinals, and Grafton 52-41 in the title game. Those three wins would give the Cardinals an undefeated season with a record of 27-0. Langdon-Edmore-Munich's Callie Ronningen won the tournament's most valuable player award, and she and Morgan Freije made the All-Tournament team. Ronningen also won Class B Girls Basketball Senior Athlete of the Year honors and is also a finalist for Miss Basketball. Cards coach Rob Scherr won Class B Coach of Year, and the win over Grafton was his 400th career coaching victory. Here is a recap of the Lady Cards three games at state:
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 56, Hettinger-Scranton 35
The Cardinals were the top seed in the tournament going into their first round game against Hettinger-Scranton, a team that they beat 73-46 on January 28 in the regular season. In that game the Cards had a big first half, but this game would be exactly the opposite. The Night Hawks stayed right with Langdon-Edmore-Munich in the first half, trailing just 24-20 at the half. Callie Ronningen had eight first half points while Morgan Freije had six.
In the second half the Lady Cards made more of an emphasis to get the ball inside to Freije, and she delivered with eight third quarter points helping her team to a 15 point lead at 41-26. The Cardinals defense took it from there, as they forced the Night Hawks into 24 turnovers and held them to just 16 points in the second half.
Freije had 18 points and Ronningen 17 to lead the Cardinals in scoring, while Kaylee Lowery pulled down seven rebounds in the victory. Ronningen also had five steals and two blocked shots. Alyssa Andress led H-S with 14 points.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 62, Central Cass 42
In the semifinals the Cardinals met up with the Squirrels, who blew out LaMoure in the first round the night before. In this game the Lady Cards would get off to a fast start, with Callie Ronningen starting the game on fire by hitting her first four shots including two 3-pointers to help give her team an 18-8 lead after the first quarter.
But this game would change in the second when both Ronningen and Kaylee Lowery picked up three first half fouls which would mean the Cards would have to have some other girls step up. That they would, as Lexi Olson hit two crucial first half 3-pointers and would also have one of the best games of her career with eight points, nine assists, five steals and a blocked shot. Jaya Henderson came off the bench and also would play very well, hitting a second quarter shot from beyond the arc while also leading the team with seven rebounds while dealing out three assists. Like Henderson, fellow eighth grader Cora Badding was pressed into action and played some very important minutes. With contributions from everywhere on the floor, Langdon-Edmore-Munich would stretch out their lead to 49-31 after three quarters.
Scoring-wise Morgan Freije picked things up for the Cardinals by scoring 10 points with Ronningen and Lowery on the bench. Kaitlynn Scherr also iced the game going 6 for 6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Despite the foul trouble, Ronningen still led the Cards with 18 points, while Belle Linnard and Jaylin Cotton each had 11 for Central Cass.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 52, Grafton 41
In the title game, the Cardinals met the Spoilers, who they had beaten 51-44 in Grafton on February 7. A record crowd at the "Betty" of 3,682 took in a very physical game.
The game plan early for the Cards was to go right at 6-foot-3 inch Grafton freshman center Walker Demers, but she was more than up for the challenge, with most of her eight blocked shots coming in the first quarter. So the Cardinals hit two 3-pointers from the perimeter from Kaitlynn Scherr and Callie Ronningen to take a 10-8 lead after the first quarter.
The second quarter saw the Spoilers rise up and take the lead with six points from Carlee Sieben and a long distance hoop from her twin sister, Cassie, to give Grafton a 23-20 halftime lead. The third quarter would be a war with both teams playing very hard. The Cards allowed just one Grafton basket in the frame and got six points from Ronningen to get the lead back at 32-30 going into the fourth.
The last stanza saw the Cardinals defense, once again, rise to the occasion. A Carlee Sieben triple got the Cardinals lead down to just one at 36-35 with just under six minutes left. Two hard-earned baskets by Ronningen and another by Morgan Frieje allowed the Lady Cards to get enough of a lead to force Grafton to foul. The great free throw shooting that Cardinals fans have seen all year showed up again, as Langdon-Edmore-Munich went 14 of 18 from the line down the stretch, going 11 of 12 at one time to win the game handily. They went on a 13-3 scoring run to end the game.
Ronningen had a game high 20 points and seven rebounds in the title game, while Freije had 15, and Scherr had 13 points and five steals. Scherr also did a great job defending Carlee Sieben, holding her to 10 points, almost 10 under her season average. Along with her eight blocks, Demers had 11 points and 12 boards to lead the Spoilers.
